Where will the Lakers’ first-round selection be in upcoming NBA draft?

With the Los Angeles Lakers falling behind in their first-round playoff series 0-2 to the Denver Nuggets in heartbreaking fashion, some fans have already given up on their season. While the series isn’t exactly over yet, it is very difficult to imagine the Lakers making things competitive, let alone advancing in the playoffs.

This offseason will be a very important one for them. A number of their key players, including LeBron James, can become free agents, and there are rumors they will try to take a big swing and trade for a third star again.

Given L.A.’s salary cap situation, it has to make the most of its draft picks in the coming years. It has been revealed that their first-round pick this June will fall at No. 17.

While the Lakers have drafted pretty well in recent years, last year was an exception. They also had the No. 17 pick in 2023, and they went with Indiana University guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, who barely played and struggled mightily when he did get onto the court.

Instead, they could’ve gone with forwards Cam Whitmore or Jaime Jaquez Jr., both of whom had strong rookie seasons and would’ve fit in well for them.

The New Orleans Pelicans have the option to take either the Lakers’ 2024 or 2025 first-round pick, according to the terms of 2019’s Anthony Davis trade. They’re reportedly expected to take next year’s pick, but they will have until June 1 to decide.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire