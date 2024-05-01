Where does LSU’s quarterback room rank nationally entering 2024?

LSU enters the 2024 season — the third under coach Brian Kelly — with quite a few questions.

However, one of the most pressing has to do with the game’s most important position. Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels is out, and Garrett Nussmeier is set to take over the starting job after seeing sporadic action in his first three seasons.

In addition to Nussmeier, the Tigers have Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann, redshirt freshman former four-star recruit Rickie Collins and Colin Hurley, a true freshman early enrollee who reclassified from 2025 to 2024.

While that group isn’t the most experienced in the country, it does feature quite a bit of talent. In his rankings of college football quarterback rooms in 2024, On3’s Jesse Simonton slotted the Tigers eighth.

Replacing a player of Daniels’ caliber won’t be easy, but it’s hard to see quarterback as a major concern despite the fact that it will likely be rolling with a signal-caller who has made just one career start, which came in the ReliaQuest Bowl at the end of the 2023 season.

