Where did former Rutgers assistant Fran Brown debut on the CBS Sports power rankings?

Former Rutgers football assistant Fran Brown is off to a hot start as the head coach at Syracuse without so much as having yet played an official game.

But CBS Sports says that Brown, who was the secondary coach at Rutgers for two years, still has plenty to prove when being stacked up against the rest of the Power Four.

Brown is No. 67 on the list out of 68 head coaches, but this shouldn’t be taken as a slight. As CBS Sports noted in their rankings, Brown has yet to coach a game and someone has to be at the bottom of the list.

Where things get interesting for Brown is the outlook at Syracuse, where he does have the Orange positioned well. There is potential for Brown to be able to build Syracuse up, provided that his staff can develop their incoming players.

Here is what CBS Sports had to say about Brown:

“This hire is one that I look forward to following. Brown was a good coach and incredible recruiter for Georgia, but will his recruiting acumen translate to upstate New York? It’s a very different sell, but Brown is off to a strong start. Now we await what kind of results the Orange can get on the field. “

Syracuse is putting together a very solid recruiting class, one that is filling up quickly. It is top 10 nationally according to 247Sports, in large part due to having 19 commits.

Brown comes to Syracuse after two seasons at Georgia as their safeties coach. Prior to that, he spent two years on staff at Rutgers.

At No. 68 on the list is Dashaun Foster, the first-year head coach at UCLA. Rutgers will play UCLA at SHI Stadium on Oct. 19.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is at No. 40 on the list, up 10 spots from the previous year.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire