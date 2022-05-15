Where did the Big Ten fall in the final basketball league power rankings?

The college basketball season is over, but the memories and results are still there. It wasn’t the year anyone wanted for Ohio State, but the Big Ten was again a deep and talented league despite continuing its streak of 22-straight years without a national champion.

But where did the Big Ten rank when it comes to power ranking all of the conferences from the 2021-2022 season? Pretty good it seems, at least according to David Cobb of CBS Sports.

He used the average NET rankings to determine which conference reigned supreme, and if you are here on this free Buckeye homer website, we know you are interested in where the Big Ten finished?

Here’s how the conference in the heartland finished and where after all the confetti fell in New Orleans.

Big Ten Conference

Iowa center Megan Gustafson (10) is reflected in a logo for the Big Ten Conference inside their locker room after an NCAA women’s basketball tournament first-round game, Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten: No. 2 in the final power rankings

What Cobb Says

“The Big Ten slipped a bit off the pace it set during the 2020-21 season, when it had four teams finish in the top 10 of the final AP poll. Just one team — Purdue — finished in that realm this season, and the Boilermakers were No. 10. Only two of the league’s nine NCAA Tournament teams reached the Sweet 16, and both were eliminated in that round as the Big Ten’s national title drought stretched to 22 years. In the end, though, the league’s sheer volume of NCAA Tournament teams and professional prospects helps it stand out as college basketball’s second-best conference.”

CBS Sports’ “BY THE NUMBERS”

1st in NCAA Tournament bid percentage: 9 of 14 (64.3%)

6th in NCAA Tournament record: 9-9 (50%)

1st in top 75 NBA Draft prospects: 14 (1 per team)

2nd in average NET ranking: 57.2 (46.4 last year)

4th in average NET ranking excluding bottom two teams: 45.6 (35.4 last year)

NCAA basketball league final power rankings for 2021-2022

Apr 4, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) and forward K.J. Adams (24) celebrate beating the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome. Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Final league power rankings

Big 12 Big Ten SEC Big East ACC PAC-12 AAC

