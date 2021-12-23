Where the decommits from Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class ended up

John Williams
·2 min read

While the 2022 recruiting class ended up as a top 10 group, it’s hard not to look back and consider what could have been. Though it’s no fault of the current coaching staff, assistant holdovers included, the Oklahoma Sooners had quite a few decommits, even from Lincoln Riley’s tenure as the head coach, that negatively impacted the 2022 class.

Over the last year and a half, the Oklahoma Sooners lost commitments from three five-star players, four four-star players, and one three-star player. They’ve seen them go to current and future conference foes. Notably Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State nabbed once-Oklahoma Sooners commits. If the Sooners move to the SEC sooner rather than later, they’ll face players that ended up at Missouri and Texas A&M.

While the Oklahoma Sooners are moving forward after rebuilding their 2022 class creating momentum toward National Signing Day, let’s take a look at where former Oklahoma commits ended up after the early signing period.

Luther Burden, WR - Missouri Tigers

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL - Texas A&M Aggies

Raleek Brown, RB - USC Trojans

Derrick Moore, DE - Michigan Wolverines

Talyn Shettron, WR - Oklahoma State Cowboys

Jordan Hudson, WR - TCU Horned Frogs

Demetrious Hunter, OL - Houston Cougars

Xavion Brice, DB - Texas Longhorns

