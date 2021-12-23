Where the decommits from Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class ended up

While the 2022 recruiting class ended up as a top 10 group, it’s hard not to look back and consider what could have been. Though it’s no fault of the current coaching staff, assistant holdovers included, the Oklahoma Sooners had quite a few decommits, even from Lincoln Riley’s tenure as the head coach, that negatively impacted the 2022 class.

Over the last year and a half, the Oklahoma Sooners lost commitments from three five-star players, four four-star players, and one three-star player. They’ve seen them go to current and future conference foes. Notably Texas, TCU, and Oklahoma State nabbed once-Oklahoma Sooners commits. If the Sooners move to the SEC sooner rather than later, they’ll face players that ended up at Missouri and Texas A&M.

While the Oklahoma Sooners are moving forward after rebuilding their 2022 class creating momentum toward National Signing Day, let’s take a look at where former Oklahoma commits ended up after the early signing period.

Luther Burden, WR - Missouri Tigers

"I chose Mizzou because I wanted to play at home… I felt like I could create something here in my own state." – @lutherburden3 #MIZ | #ZOU22🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/xmONr1KeRC — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 16, 2021

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, DL - Texas A&M Aggies

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗

DE Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Lakeland HS

Lakeland, FL

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Welcome to Aggieland @DindyGabriel 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ol0v6Hgux2 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 15, 2021

Raleek Brown, RB - USC Trojans

Story continues

Derrick Moore, DE - Michigan Wolverines

Michigan football adds a much-needed high-end defensive line prospect to the 2022 class in top-100 recruit Derrick Moore. pic.twitter.com/b1lu41STWu — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) December 15, 2021

Talyn Shettron, WR - Oklahoma State Cowboys

I will be signing with @CowboyFB this Wednesday at 3pm in the Santa Fe High School cafeteria. Everyone is welcome. I will also be enrolling early in January. 🟠⚫️ #GoPokes. pic.twitter.com/RXM3dOXSjV — TalynShettron (@TShettron) December 12, 2021

Jordan Hudson, WR - TCU Horned Frogs

Demetrious Hunter, OL - Houston Cougars

Xavion Brice, DB - Texas Longhorns

1

1