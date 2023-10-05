Where is 'College GameDay' this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 6 on ESPN

ESPN's "College GameDay" is headed to the Texas State Fair in Dallas for the nation's game of the week between No. 4 Texas (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and No. 12 Oklahoma (5-0, 2-0).

The "GameDay" crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit will be on site at at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday for the Longhorns' Week 6 matchup with the Sooners. Texas leads the Red River Rivalry with an all-time record of 63-50-5, but Oklahoma has won 16 of the past 24 meetings dating back to 2000.

The Longhorns are led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has thrown for 1,358 yards and 10 touchdowns with one interception this season. His Oklahoma counterpart is Dillon Gabriel, who leads the Big 12 in passing yards (1,593), passing touchdowns (15) and completion percentage (75.2 percent). The Sooners also rank tied-for-fourth nationally by allowing just 10.8 points per game defensively.

Here's everything you need to know about "College GameDay" in Week 6, including time, date and location of Oklahoma and Texas' annual rivalry:

Where is 'College GameDay' location in Week 6?

Location: Dallas (Texas State Fair)

Time: 8 a.m. CT

This will be Texas' 22nd appearance on "College GameDay," with the Longhorns holding an 11-10 all-time record when among the show's featured teams. Texas' most recent appearance on "GameDay" came earlier in the 2023, when the crew set up shop in Tuscaloosa, Alabama ahead of the Longhorns' 34-24 win over No. 3 Alabama.

Meanwhile, this will be Oklahoma's 40th all-time appearance on the show — fourth-most among college football programs — with its most recent appearance coming on Oct. 9 2021 for the Red River Rivalry (also the last time "GameDay" was on hand for the series). The Sooners won that game 55-48 to bring their all-time "GameDay" record to 26-13.

This also marks the eighth time "GameDay" has been to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry, with Oklahoma leading those occurrences with a 4-3 advantage.

'College GameDay' schedule on ESPN

Start time: 8 a.m. CT

Channel: ESPN

Channel: ESPN

The game is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. CT on ABC, with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. "College GameDay" can be watched live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

As for Week 7, potential "College GameDay" locations include No. 9 Oregon at No. 8 Washington; No. 7 USC at No. 11 Notre Dame; No. 17 Miami at No. 13 North Carolina; and No. 22 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky.

Here's where "GameDay" has traveled so far this season:

Week Game Guest picker Headgear 1 North Carolina 31, South Carolina 17 (Charlotte, N.C.) Darius Rucker Tar Heels 2 Texas 34, Alabama 24 Joe Namath Longhorns 3 Colorado 43, Colorado State 35 The Rock Buffaloes 4 Ohio State 17, Notre Dame 14 Vince Vaughn Buckeyes 5 Notre Dame 21, Duke 14 Ken Jeong Fighting Irish 6 No. 4 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma (Dallas) TBD TBD

Who is the guest picker for 'College GameDay' in Week 6?

The celebrity guest picker for "College GameDay" in Week 6 has yet to be announced, although they're likely to be a Texas-affiliated guest as the Longhorns are the designated home team for this year's Red River Rivalry.

