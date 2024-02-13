Where 49ers pick in first round of 2024 draft after Super Bowl loss

Where 49ers pick in first round of 2024 draft after Super Bowl loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers now have clarity about where they will pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after San Francisco's crushing loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

After not having a first-round draft pick in each of the last two seasons due to the Feb. 2021 trade-up for quarterback Trey Lance, the 49ers are currently slated to pick No. 31 overall when the first round of the 2024 Draft kicks off on April 25.

San Francisco has not made a first-round selection since taking North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the No.3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The last time the 49ers had the No. 31 overall pick was in 2020, when they traded up to No. 26 overall to select wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter has the 49ers selecting Georgia safety Javon Bullard No. 31 overall in a post-Super Bowl mock draft.

"San Francisco could see a lot of former 49er Jimmie Ward in Bullard because of his athleticism, versatility and aggressiveness on the outside," Reuter said.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner also pegged the 49ers making a selection on the defensive side of the ball at No. 31 overall, taking Missouri edge rusher Darius Robinson with the second-to-last pick in the first round.

"Another freaky athlete, Robinson (6-5, 286 pounds with 34 6/8-inch arms and an 84 4/8-inch wingspan) is long and fast enough to do damage just about anywhere up front, including off the edge.," Baumgardner said.

Regardless of who the 49ers select, there will be an immense focus on who San Francisco adds to a talented roster that fell just short of Super Bowl glory.



Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast