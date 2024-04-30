Where 2024’s Kentucky Derby contenders were born and how they made it to Churchill Downs

Kentucky is not just the “horse capital of the world” because the Kentucky Derby happens to be here.

It’s the horse capital of the world because almost all the contenders for this signature American classic are born and bred in the commonwealth.

This year, 18 of the 20 horses entered in the Derby were born in the Bluegrass. The two that weren’t Kentucky-breds were born in Japan and are great-grandsons of 1989 Kentucky Derby winner Sunday Silence, born at Stone Farm in Paris.

Horses graze in a field at Mill Ridge Farm in Fayette County. Mill Ridge is one of the Bluegrass farms that raised horses running in the Kentucky Derby.

Here’s a rundown of all the horse farms that nurtured Saturday’s runners, listed in post-position order with morning-line odds:

1. DORNOCH (20-1)

Foaled: April 22, 2021, at Runnymede Farm in Paris.

Jockey: Luis Saez.

Trainer: Danny Gargan.

Owner: West Paces Racing, R.A. Hill Stable, Belmar Racing and Breeding, Two Eight Racing and Pine Racing Stables.

Breeder: Grandview Equine.

Sire: Good Magic.

Dam: Puca by Big Brown.

Record: Three firsts and two seconds in six starts, 75 Derby points.





Notes: Dornoch won the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct, the Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park and was fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland. He’s also a full brother to 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage.

2. SIERRA LEONE (3-1)

Foaled: March 31, 2021, at Fawn Leap in Midway.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione.

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Owner: Peter M. Brant, Mrs. John Magnier, Michael Tabor, Derrick Smith, Westerberg, Rocket Ship Racing LLC and Brook T. Smith.

Breeder: Debby M. Oxley.

Sire: Gun Runner.

Dam: Heavenly Love by Malibu Moon.

Record: Three wins and a second in four starts, 155 Derby points.





Notes: Sierra Leone won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland and the Risen Star at Fair Grounds and was runner up in the Remsen. He sold for a sale-topping $2.3 million at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga Yearling



Sale.

3. MYSTIK DAN (20-1)

Foaled: March 4, 2021, at Magdalena Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr.

Trainer: Kenneth McPeek.

Owner: Lance Gasaway, 4G Racing, Valley View Farm.

Breeder: Lance Gasaway, Daniel Hamby & 4G Racing.

Sire: Goldencents.

Dam: Ma’am by Colonel John.

Record: Two firsts, one second and one third in six starts, 46 Derby points.





Notes: Mystik Dan won the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park and finished third in the Arkansas Derby, also at Oaklawn.

4. CATCHING FREEDOM (8-1)

Foaled: March 8, 2021, at WinStar Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: Flavien Prat.

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Albaugh Family Stables.

Breeder: WinStar Farm.

Sire: Constitution.

Dam: Catch My Drift by Pioneerof the Nile.

Record: Three firsts and a third in five starts, 125 Derby points.





Notes: Catching Freedom was third in the Risen Star and won the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

Eighteen of this year’s 20 Kentucky Derby contenders were born in the Bluegrass.

5. CATALYTIC (30-1)

Foaled: March 21, 2021, at Watercress Farm in Paris.

Jockey: Jose Ortiz.

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Owner: Tami Bobo, Julie Davies and George G. Isaacs.

Breeder: Fred W. Hertrich III.

Sire: Catalina Cruiser.

Dam: One Show Only by Distorted Humor.

Record: One first and two seconds in three starts, 50 Derby points.





Notes: Catalytic was second in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

6. JUST STEEL (20-1)

Foaled: March 9, 2021, at Summerhill Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Keith Asmussen.

Trainer: D. Wayne Lukas.

Owner: Harry L. Veruchi.

Breeder: Summerhill Farm.

Sire: Justify.

Dam: Irish Lights (Australia) by Fastnet Rock (Australia).

Record: Two firsts, four seconds and a third in 11 starts, 65 Derby points.





Notes: Just Steel was second in the Arkansas Derby, seventh in the Rebel Stakes, and second in the Southwest Stakes.

7. Honor Marie (20-1)

Foaled: May 4, 2021, at Taylor Made Farm in Nicholasville.

Jockey: Ben Curtis.

Trainer: D. Whitworth Beckman.

Owner: Ribble Farms, Michael H. Eiserman, Earl I Silver, Kenneth E. Fishbein and Dave Fishbein.

Breeder: Royce Pulliam.

Sire: Honor Code.

Dam: Dame Marie by Smart Strike.

Record: Two firsts and two seconds in five starts, 65 Derby points.





Notes: Honor Marie won the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs, was fifth in the Risen Star Stakes at Fair Grounds and second in the Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

8. JUST A TOUCH (10-1)

Foaled: May 5, 2021, at Don Alberto Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Florent Geroux.

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Qatar Racing, Resolute Racing and Marc Detampel.

Breeder: Don Alberto Farm.

Sire: Justify.

Dam: Touching Beauty by Tapit.

Record: One first and two seconds in three starts, 75 Derby points.





Notes: Just A Touch was second in the Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct and second in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

The 150th Kentucky Derby goes to post Saturday at 6:57 p.m.

9. ENCINO (20-1)

Foaled: March 14, 2021, born at Gainsborough Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: Axel Concepcion.

Trainer: Brad Cox.

Owner: Godolphin.

Breeder: Godolphin.

Sire: Nyquist.

Dam: Glittering Jewel by Bernardini.

Record: Three firsts and a second in four starts, 40 Derby points.





Notes: Encino won the Stonestreet Lexington Stakes at Keeneland.

10. T O PASSWORD (30-1)

Foaled: May 20, 2021, in Japan.

Jockey: Kimura Kazushi.

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi.

Owner: Tomoya Ozasa.

Breeder: Yanagawa Bokujo.

Sire: Copano Rickey.

Dam: T O Rachel (Japan) by King Kamehameha (Japan).

Record: Two firsts in two starts, 40 Derby points.





Notes: T O Password won the Fukuryu Stakes at Nakayama.

11. FOREVER YOUNG (10-1)

Foaled: Feb. 24, 2021, in Japan.

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai.

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi.

Owner: Susumu Fujita.

Breeder: Northern Racing.

Sire: Real Steel.

Dam: Forever Darling by Congrats.

Record: Five firsts in five starts, 100 Derby points.





Notes: Forever Young won the UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse and the Saudi Derby at King Abdulaziz Racecourse.

12. TRACK PHANTOM (20-1)

Foaled: Feb. 17, 2021, at Seclusive Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Joel Rosario.

Trainer: Steven Asmussen.

Owner: L and N Racing, Clark O. Brewster, Jerry Caroom and Breeze Easy.

Breeder: Breeze Easy.

Sire: Quality Road.

Dam: Miss Sunset by Into Mischief.

Record: Three firsts, two seconds and a third in seven starts, 70 Derby points.





Notes: Track Phantom won the Lecomte Stake, was second in the Risen Star Stakes and was fourth in the Louisiana Derby, all at Fair Grounds.

A pair of horses cross a pasture under a “Cold Moon” at KatieRich Farms in Scott County.

13. WEST SARATOGA (50-1)

Foaled: March 19, 2021, at Two Hearts Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: Jesus Lopez Castanon.

Trainer: Larry Demeritte.

Owner: Harry L. Veruchi.

Breeder: Two Hearts Farm II.

Sire: Exaggerator.

Dam: Mo Wicked by Uncle Mo.

Record: Two firsts, five seconds and a third in 10 starts, 67 Derby points.





Notes: West Saratoga was second in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway, third in the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay, fifth in the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland and won the Iroquois Stakes at Churchill Downs.

14. ENDLESSLY (30-1)

Foaled: March 25, 2021, foaled and raised at Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli.

Trainer: Michael McCarthy.

Owner: Amerman Racing.

Breeder: Mrs. Jerry Amerman.

Sire: Oscar Performance.

Dam: Dream Fuhrever by Languhr.

Record: Five firsts in six starts, 100 Derby points.





Notes: Endlessly won the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park and was eighth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf.

15. DOMESTIC PRODUCT (30-1)

Foaled: Feb. 22, 2021, at Dell Ridge Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

Trainer: Chad Brown.

Owner: Klaravich Stables.

Breeder: Klaravich Stables.

Sire: Practical Joke.

Dam: Goods and Services by Paynter.

Record: Two firsts and a second in five starts, 60 Derby points.





Notes: Domestic Product won the Tampa Bay Derby at Tampa Bay, was second in the Holly Bull Stakes at Gulfstream Park and was seventh in the Remsen Stakes at Aqueduct.

16. GRAND MO THE FIRST (50-1)

Foaled: Feb. 6, 2021, at Glennwood Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo.

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr..

Owner: Granpollo Stable.

Breeder: John D. Gunther.

Sire: Uncle Mo.

Dam: Lilies So Fair by Giant’s Causeway.

Record: Two firsts and four thirds in six starts, 40 Derby points.





Notes: Grand Mo the First was third in the Zuma Beach Stakes at Santa Anita, third in the Tampa Bay Derby and third in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

Brad Cox is the only trainer with three horses in this year’s Kentucky Derby in Catching Freedom, Just a Touch and Encino.

17. FIERCENESS (5-2)

Foaled: March 28, 2021, at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: John Velazquez.

Trainer: Todd Pletcher.

Owner: Repole Stable.

Breeder: Repole Stable.

Sire: City of Light.

Dam: Nonna Bella by Stay Thirsty.

Record: Three firsts and a third in five starts, 136 Derby points.





Notes: Fierceness won the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile and was 2023 Champion 2 Year Old Colt. This year he won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park.

18. STRONGHOLD (20-1)

Foaled: March 8, 2021, at Mulholland Springs Farm in Lexington.

Jockey: Antonio Fresu.

Trainer: Philip D’Amato.

Owner: Eric M. and Sharon Waller.

Breeder: Eric M. and Sharon Waller.

Sire: Ghostzapper.

Dam: Spectator by Jimmy Creed.

Record: Three firsts and three seconds in six starts, 125 Derby points..





Notes: Stronghold won the Sunland Park Derby at Sunland Park and the Santa Anita Park Derby at Santa Anita.

19. RESILIENCE (20-1)

Foaled: March 24, 2021, at Lane’s End Farm in Versailles.

Jockey: Junior Alvarado.

Trainer: William Mott.

Owner: Emily Bushnell and Ric Waldman.

Breeder: Pam and Martin Wygod.

Sire: Into Mischief.

Dam: Meadowsweet by Smart Strike.

Record: Two firsts, a second and a third in six starts, 110 Derby points.





Notes: Resilience won the Wood Memorial at Aqueduct and was fourth in the Risen Star at Fair Grounds.

20. SOCIETY MAN (50-1)

Foaled: April 19, 2021, at Hartwell Farm in Nicholasville.

Jockey: Frankie Dettori.

Trainer: Danny Gargan.

Owner: West Paces Racing, Danny Gargan and GMP Stables.

Breeder: SF Bloodstock.

Sire: Good Magic.

Dam: You Cheated by Colonel John.

Record: One first, one second and one third in five starts, 50 Derby points





Notes: Society Man finished second in the Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct.

This year’s “also-eligible” contenders for the Kentucky Derby only gain entry to the field if members of the original 20 are scratched before 9 a.m. Friday.

Also eligible

21. EPIC RIDE (50-1)

Foaled: May 17, 2021, at Watercress Farm in Paris.

Jockey: Adam Beschizza.

Trainer: Jon Ennis.

Owner: Welch Racing.

Breeder: Fred W. Hertrich III.

Sire: Blame.

Dam: Pick A Time by Gio Ponti.

Record: Two firsts, two seconds and a third in five starts, 35 Derby points.





Notes: Epic Ride was third in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

22. MUGATU (50-1)

Foaled: April 17, 2021, at Glencrest Farm in Midway.

Jockey: Joe Talamo.

Trainer: Jeff Engler.

Owner: Average Joe Racing Stables and Dan Wells.

Breeder: JSM Equine.

Sire: Blofeld.

Dam: Union Way by Union Rags.

Record: One first, one second and three thirds in 12 starts, 14 Derby points.





Notes: Mugatu was fifth in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland.

