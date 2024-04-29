What's next for Wolves? Here's what we know about Round 2.

The Timberwolves made quick work of the Phoenix Suns in their NBA Western Conference quarterfinal series, giving them a week or so off before starting Round 2.

The Wolves could know their next opponent as early as tonight. The Denver Nuggets, defending NBA champions and No. 2 seed in the West, face the Los Angeles Lakers, who won a play-in game for the seventh seed, in the Mile High City (9:10 p.m., TNT). If the Nuggets win, they claim the series 4-1. That means the Timberwolves-Nuggets series would begin on Saturday in Denver. Game 2 would be Monday in Denver before the series moves to Target Center for Games 3 (Wednesday, May 8) and 4 (Friday, May 10).

If the Lakers win tonight, they'll force Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday. Game 7 would be in Denver on Saturday. And if the Lakers win tonight, that means the next Timberwolves series would start Monday. If the opponent is Denver, the first two games would be in the Mile High City on Monday and Wednesday. A surprising Lakers series victory would mean the Wolves would host the first two games next Monday and Wednesday.

The Timberwolves lost their first play-in game last year to the Lakers, ended up the No. 8 seed in the playoffs and lost their opening series to the Nuggets 4-1.

Timberwolves Round 2 tickets

The Wolves announced tickets for the potential next three home games will go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. You can buy on their website www.timberwolves.com/tickets or call 612-673-1234.