What's next for Mets this offseason, after adding catcher Omar Narvaez?

The Mets have already had a whopper of an offseason, using big bucks to sign big names as they remade their starting rotation, retained two key stars and enhanced their bullpen. But as a win-now club with monster expectations, they shouldn’t be done just yet.

Even a roster that has enjoyed nearly $470 million of additions still has departments that could use an upgrade. The Mets clearly think so, which is why their latest move was to agree to a deal with Omar Narváez and plug him into the catching mix, which already includes (for now, anyway) James McCann, Tomás Nido and, perhaps, uber-prospect Francisco Álvarez.

Obviously, there’s still some sorting to be done behind the plate and perhaps any future move there – trade McCann and whatever they can shed from the $24.3 million he’s owed over the next two seasons? – could help either their offense or bullpen. Regardless, those are two areas the Mets should still address and hitting might be the bigger of the two.

Earlier this week, GM Billy Eppler noted that most of the winter’s “heavy lifting” was done. But he pledged to be “opportunistic,” too. Here’s hoping he can pull that off by adding power to the lineup from a free-agent group that still includes Adam Duvall, Trey Mancini, J.D. Martinez, Michael Conforto and Brandon Drury or by exploring the trade market.

First, let’s be clear – the Mets were a mostly successful offense in 2022, averaging 4.77 runs per game, which was tied for fifth in Major League Baseball with the Cardinals, according to baseball-reference.com. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays averaged more runs; the World Series champion Astros were eighth at 4.55.

But another home-run threat would be a boost. The Mets were eighth in slugging percentage (.412) last year, but tied for 15th in homers (171, three below the league average total).

Overall, they struggled to get production from designated hitter, catcher and third base. Met DHs hit 17 total homers (six of those came from Pete Alonso on half-days off) to rank 23rd, batted .222 (22nd) and had a .687 OPS (18th). Met catchers batted .217 (tied for 18th), hit seven homers (29th) and recorded a .570 OPS (26th). Until Eduardo Escobar cranked it up over the final month, third base was a disappointing offensive position.

Can Narváez offer offense? We’ll see. He was an All-Star in 2021 and had back-to-back seasons with an OPS of .794 and then .813 in 2018-19. Those are nice numbers. These are not: he batted .206 with a .597 OPS in 84 games last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. At least Narváez offers lineup balance because he’s a lefty hitter.

Would the Mets go with a lefty-righty DH platoon of Daniel Vogelbach and Darin Ruf? Vogelbach had a .393 on-base percentage in 55 games with the Mets, but Ruf’s Met tenure was hard to watch. He had a .413 OPS in 28 games. He can’t be that bad again.

Perhaps Álvarez can force his way into the DH mix – the baseball world adores his slugging potential. One opposing scout who has watched him extensively calls the 21-year-old Álvarez “a mature hitter for his age. No fear at the plate and he drives the ball with power.”

But most observers believe his defense needs more work, even if he does display a strong throwing arm. If he’s in the majors as a primary DH and not catching much, what does that do to his defensive development? If Álvarez hits like many in the game think he will, he’s crazy valuable if he’s mashing while serving as a starting catcher.

Adding a bat would lessen the temptation for the Mets to rush Álvarez to a permanent role in the majors, giving him what could be valuable time to hone his catching. Or maybe other prospects such as Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio or Mark Vientos can contribute at DH.



The Mets’ best answers, though, may be sitting on the free-agent market. Perhaps it’s old pal Conforto. Or another option, such as Duvall, who slugged 38 home runs in 2021 and led the NL in RBI, but he missed nearly half of 2022 because of a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist that was repaired by surgery.



Martinez had an OPS nearly 80 points below his career average in ‘22, but still smacked 43 doubles and 16 homers and has always mashed left-handers (.957 career OPS against them, including .998 last year). Drury, a Met in ‘21 who had several big hits, whacked a career-best 28 homers in 2022.

Another veteran reliever would be useful, too. The Mets re-signed closer Edwin Díaz and inked David Robertson, whom they perhaps should have dealt for at the trade deadline last summer, and traded for lefty Brooks Raley. That trio will form the high-leverage part of the Mets’ pen with Drew Smith adding help, too.

There are others already in the organization who will compete for relief jobs and it remains to be seen how the Mets deploy David Peterson and Tylor Megill. They currently figure to be rotation depth, but loom as potential bullpen helpers while they’re not needed in the rotation.

Adam Ottavino, who had a 2.06 ERA in 66 games for the Mets last season, could return and there are other attractive names on the free-agent market, such as Zack Britton and Andrew Chafin. Perhaps Michael Fulmer, the former first-round pick for the Mets once dealt for Yoenis Céspedes, is a fit.

It’s been a big, expensive winter for the Mets and their owner, Steve Cohen, who clearly wants to go deeper than the first round of the playoffs this time. Brandon Nimmo is back. Justin Verlander replaced Jacob deGrom. Intriguing Japanese ace Kodai Senga is a third starter with ace upside. That’s all great stuff.

No reason to stop now, though, not with more roster holes to fill and the last two National League champs, the Braves, who won the 2021 World Series, and the Phillies, sitting in the NL East Division, too.