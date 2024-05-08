What's next for Jalen Milroe's development? Kalen DeBoer discusses Alabama football QB

BIRMINGHAM — Alabama football quarterback Jalen Milroe is heading into his second season as the starter but it will be his first working with new coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer coached Milroe this past spring and will get a chance to help Milroe develop even more once fall camp begins.

DeBoer was asked Wednesday at the Regions Tradition Pro-Am where he wants to see Milroe improve over the summer.

"He really came a long ways in processing, playing the game, moving the chains," DeBoer said. "When he hits fall camp, just having 100% confidence in every concept we put in, especially in the first week or two, that he’s had rep after rep after rep. Can not just execute but also run the whole show. Telling every guy what their responsibility is. It goes beyond your position. It goes on to leading the rest of the offense."

This past season, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Crimson Tide to an SEC Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He also ran for 12 touchdowns.

