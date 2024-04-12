Western Conference-leading Stars host the Kraken

Seattle Kraken (33-32-13, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (50-21-9, first in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken.

Dallas has gone 24-11-4 at home and 50-21-9 overall. The Stars are 26-7-2 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Seattle has gone 16-14-7 on the road and 33-32-13 overall. The Kraken have conceded 218 goals while scoring 205 for a -13 scoring differential.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-0 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Stars. Jamie Benn has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has scored 17 goals with 27 assists for the Kraken. Shane Wright has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Jani Hakanpaa: out (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov: out (lower body).

Kraken: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.