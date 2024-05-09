West Scranton & Mid Valley Boys, Abington Heights & Lakeland Girls Win Spagna Championships
GIRLS RESULTS
Class 3A Team Standings: Abington Heights 164½; Wallenpaupack 72; North Pocono 56; Valley View 47; Delaware Valley 45; Honesdale 33½; West Scranton 24; Scranton 24; Scranton Prep 14.
Class 2A Team Standings: Lakeland 49; Mid Valley 46; Montrose 34; Elk Lake 24; Carbondale Area 20; Western Wayne 16; Dunmore 12; Mountain View 10; Riverside 9; Holy Cross 1; Blue Ridge 1.
BOYS RESULTS
Class 3A Team Standings: West Scranton 85; Scranton 75; Abington Heights 65; Wallenpaupack 59½; Delaware Valley 40; North Pocono 36; Valley View 31½; Scranton Prep 31; Honesdale 25.
Class 2A Team Standings: Mid Valley 67; Dunmore 52; Holy Cross 45; Riverside 23; Western Wayne 22; Montrose 15½; Lakeland 8; Susquehanna 6; Mountain View 6; Carbondale Area 4½; Elk Lake 4; Lackawanna Trail 1.
