West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score and updates as Declan Rice on the bench on return

West Ham host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight as the two Premier League sides attempt to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition and Declan Rice returns to the London Stadium.

Despite their Premier League opposition, Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to make sweeping changes to his team as he tries to halt a serious downturn in form. West Ham have gone four matches without a win and their most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league, did not sit well with the fans. Their displeasure will evaporate overnight though should the Irons defeat Arsenal at the London Stadium.

That won’t be an easy task though. Rotation is likely for Mikel Arteta’s side too as they must prepare for a tough league clash with Newcastle this weekend. That said, the Gunners are unbeaten in four games and put five goals past Sheffield United last time out, with Eddie Nketiah netting his first league hat-trick for the club, meaning they are in top form. With Manchester City already out of the league cup, this will be a competition Arteta will have his sights set on winning.

Follow along for all the action from the London Stadium:

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Declan Rice only on the bench for Arsenal on West Ham return

19:28 , Ben Fleming

The players have emerged from the tunnel and kick-off is now just moments away!

Kick-off fast approaching

19:20 , Ben Fleming

Around ten minutes to go now until kick-off at the London Stadium and the atmosphere is building nicely. The Hammers will have the home fans behind them but they’ll need to be at their best against an Arsenal side that has lost just once this season in all competitions.

A reminder that West Ham’s last win against Arsenal came all the way back in January 2019...

West Ham vs Arsenal - pre-match stats

19:16 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around 15 minutes until kick-off in London so here’s a look at some of the pre-match stats:

After eliminating Arsenal the first time they met in the League Cup in 1966-67, West Ham have been eliminated in their last two, both at the quarter-final stage in 1997-98 and 2017-18.

In all competitions, Arsenal have lost just two of their last 32 matches against West Ham United (W24 D6), although they squandered a 2-0 lead in their most recent meeting in April to draw 2-2.

West Ham have only lost one of their last 10 home League Cup matches (W6 D3), although they were eliminated on penalties in two of those draws, including their most recent game at the London Stadium in November last season against Blackburn (2-2 draw, lost 10-9 on pens).

Richard Jolly's preview of United's clash with Newcastle:

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta: What Eddie Nketiah has done is remarkable

18:57 , Ben Fleming

Eddie Nketiah enjoyed a fruitful weekend after the England striker netted his first Premier League hat-trick in a convincing 5-0 win over bottom club Sheffield United.

Starting again tonight, the 24-year-old has earned the praise of Mikel Arteta who spoke in glowing terms about his striker after their win on Saturday.

“For me, he’s top-level,” Arteta said after the win.

“He has started eight out of the 10 Premier League games. So that tells you how much we trust him, how much I trust him and and the importance that he has in the team.

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully there are many more to come.

“He’s got an eye for goal. You look at the stats from his last 10 years. What he’s done is remarkable and he needs minutes, opportunities and service and if he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure.”

Carabao Cup extra time rules: What happens if fourth-round matches end in a draw?

18:52 , Ben Fleming

A reminder that tonight’s Carabao Cup ties will go straight to penalties should they finish as a draw after 90 minutes, with extra-time only coming into play from the semi-final stage of the competition.

Premier League leaders Tottenham were knocked out on penalties by Fulham earlier in the tournament after the second-round match finished as a 1-1 draw following 90 minutes at Craven Cottage and those rules will apply again tonight.

In the semi-finals, extra time will be played should the aggregate score be level at the end of the second leg, followed by penalties if required.

The same rules are used for the Carabao Cup final, which is scheduled for 25 February 2024 at Wembley Stadium.

David Moyes: Declan Rice should be ‘welcomed back with open arms’ when West Ham host Arsenal

18:48 , Ben Fleming

David Moyes expects Declan Rice to be “welcomed with open arms” when he returns to West Ham with Arsenal.

Rice is starting on the bench tonight but may come on to face his old club for the first time since joining the Gunners for £105million in the summer.

The 24-year-old made 245 appearances for West Ham and captained them to victory in the Europa Conference League, the club’s first silverware in 43 years.

“He should be welcomed back with open arms. We’re all looking forward to seeing him again.

“He was a brilliant member of the team. He led the team brilliantly well. He conducted himself impeccably as a West Ham captain and as a player.

“The most important thing was that he gave 100 per cent in every game, even though we sort of knew he probably wasn’t going to stay at West Ham. So all credit to him. He conducted himself brilliantly well and for that alone, he deserves to be cheered.”

Arsenal vs West Ham - confirmed starting line-ups

18:40 , Ben Fleming

A few surprises with the team news but the big news is Declan Rice who starts on the bench in his first game back at the London Stadium since leaving West Ham in the summer.

Jorginho will captain the away side with Aaron Ramsdale returning in between the sticks. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are on the bench, while Emile Smith Rowe misses out with a knee issue.

West Ham, meanwhile, have named a strong side as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the league cup. Said Benrahma returns on the wing and it looks like Jarrod Bowen will lead the line with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings on the bench.

Arsenal vs West Ham - confirmed starting line-ups

18:33 , Ben Fleming

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Why Declan Rice returns to West Ham as Arsenal’s ‘Van Dijk’ signing

18:27 , Ben Fleming

When Declan Rice pictured himself at Arsenal, he tried to imagine how “unusual” a night like tonight would be. After a decade at West Ham, Rice returns to east London for the first time since his £105m move to the Gunners. He does so as the most expensive English player of all time and a West Ham legend at 24. Rice’s final West Ham appearance made sure of that: by lifting the Europa Conference League, he became just the third West Ham captain in the club’s history to win a major trophy.

The boy who was released by Chelsea aged 14 grew up at West Ham. He found a home and when he left, he did so as the club’s most established England international since Sir Trevor Brooking, their greatest captain since Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds. He left as an outstanding midfielder who had outgrown the London Stadium, who could have walked into and then improved any side in Europe.

That Rice chose to move across London and join Arsenal may have hurt the club and supporters he says he holds in his heart, which may be why some boos rain down on Wednesday evening, – but his application and commitment to West Ham when his head could have previously been turned, leading to a night of glorious triumph in Prague, ensures he should be “welcomed back with open arms”, as David Moyes put it.

Ahead of tonight's clash, Jamie Braidwood takes a look at Declan Rice ahead of his return to the London Stadium:

Why Declan Rice returns to West Ham as Arsenal’s ‘Van Dijk’ signing

West Ham vs Arsenal - Predicted line-ups

18:09 , Ben Fleming

With the focus on the league, both sides could field rotated XIs for this clash. Could we see a return for former Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale? Team news will be with us in about 20 minutes - here’s our predicted line-ups:

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson; Fornals, Ward-Prowse; Cornet, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior; Smith Rowe, Rice, Havertz; Sagoe Jr, Nketiah, Nelson

West Ham vs Arsenal - early team news

18:00 , Ben Fleming

Lucas Paquetá and Edson Alvarez will not feature for West Ham and manager David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference that the Hammers were nursing a couple more injuries from the weekend so expect some changes to the usual first-choice line-up.

Martin Odegaard was named on the bench for Arsenal’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United and is likely to get some minutes against the Hammers. Thomas Partey is definitely absent but Gabriel Jesus is recovering from a muscle issue and may be ready to feature. Mikel Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice will play against his old team.

West Ham vs Arsenal - Key information

17:50 , Ben Fleming

When is it?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 7.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7pm.

Good evening!

17:45 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s Carabao Cup fourth-round fixture between West Ham and Arsenal live from the London Stadium. Both London clubs are eyeing up a spot in the quarter-final of this contest, with all the eyes on the returning Declan Rice following his move to north London in the summer transfer window.

West Ham have it all to do, however, with the Hammers without a win against Arsenal in their last eight encounters.

Can they change their fortunes tonight? Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates to find out!