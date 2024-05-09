West Ham v Luton: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between West Ham and Luton in the Premier League.
West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Luton since 1983-84 following their 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.
Luton are winless in their past five away league games against West Ham (D3 L2). This is their first visit to West Ham since a 2-2 draw in December 1992, and first in the top-flight since a 0-0 draw in August 1991.
West Ham have conceded 70 Premier League goals this season - their joint-most in a single campaign along with 2010-11 when they finished bottom. They last conceded more in a league season in 1975-76 (71).
Since beating Brighton 4-0 in January and moving outside the relegation zone - Luton have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games (D4 L10). Defeat in this match would leave them on the cusp of relegation back to the Championship.
Jarrod Bowen has scored 16 Premier League goals this season – the last West Ham player to net more in a single top-flight campaign was Tony Cottee in 1986-87 (22).
No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (five). Of all players to score 10+ goals in the competition this season, only Chris Wood (42%) has scored a higher share with his head than Luton’s Elijah Adebayo (40%).
Follow live commentary of West Ham v Luton from 15:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds