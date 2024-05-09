Advertisement

West Ham v Luton: Pick of the stats

Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between West Ham and Luton in the Premier League.

  • West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Luton since 1983-84 following their 2-1 win at Kenilworth Road earlier this season.

  • Luton are winless in their past five away league games against West Ham (D3 L2). This is their first visit to West Ham since a 2-2 draw in December 1992, and first in the top-flight since a 0-0 draw in August 1991.

  • West Ham have conceded 70 Premier League goals this season - their joint-most in a single campaign along with 2010-11 when they finished bottom. They last conceded more in a league season in 1975-76 (71).

  • Since beating Brighton 4-0 in January and moving outside the relegation zone - Luton have won just one of their past 15 Premier League games (D4 L10). Defeat in this match would leave them on the cusp of relegation back to the Championship.

  • Jarrod Bowen has scored 16 Premier League goals this season – the last West Ham player to net more in a single top-flight campaign was Tony Cottee in 1986-87 (22).

  • No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League this season than West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (five). Of all players to score 10+ goals in the competition this season, only Chris Wood (42%) has scored a higher share with his head than Luton’s Elijah Adebayo (40%).

