West Ham v Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Here is a selection of the key facts and figures before West Ham United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday (12:00 BST kick-off).

West Ham have lost 12 of their past 14 Premier League games against Liverpool, with both exceptions in this run coming at home (1-1 in February 2019, 3-2 in November 2021).

The Reds have already beaten the Hammers 3-1 in the league and 5-1 in the Carabao Cup so far this season. This is the 11th campaign in which the two sides have faced each other three or more times, but Liverpool have never managed to beat them three times.

West Ham have won just one of their past eight league home games (D5 L2), beating Brentford 4-2 in February. They lost against Fulham last time out but have not been beaten in consecutive home league games since a run of three in November/December 2022.

Mohamed Salah has scored 11 goals for Liverpool against West Ham, only netting more against Manchester United (14) in his Reds career.