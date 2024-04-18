West Ham 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen ( 1-3 on aggregate): Key stats

Michail Antonio has now scored nine goals in European competition (excluding qualifiers) for West Ham, which is the joint-most of any Hammers player in their history – level with Jarrod Bowen. Antonio’s goal was also his 80th for the club across all competitions.

Bowen has now been directly involved in 28 goals across all competitions for the club this season (19 goals, nine assists). He has only been involved in more for the Hammers in 2021-22, when he recorded 29 involvements with 18 goals and11 assists.