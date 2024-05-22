West Brom suspend employee over racism allegations

A West Brom staff member has been suspended [Getty Images]

West Brom have suspended an employee and launched an investigation after allegations of racism.

The member of football staff has been accused of operating 'racist and biased practises' in a 10-point grievance letter, seen by BBC Sport.

The club are now looking into the matter with managing director Mark Miles having been made aware of the complaint earlier this month.

The letter alleges several detailed examples of repeated incidents of discrimination against black players at the club.

A West Brom statement read: "West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm an employee has been suspended pending an independent investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour.

"The club adopts a zero-tolerance approach to any discriminatory behaviour and is committed to upholding the principles of equality, diversity and inclusion.

"The suspension, which is in accordance with the club's policies, is not an indication of guilt. Consequently, the employee has a right to privacy throughout this process.

"The club will make no further comment until the conclusion of the independent investigation, which will be conducted by a leading UK law firm."

The allegations have not been proven and the Baggies are treating the matter seriously.