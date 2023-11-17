What were you doing when you found out about the Aaron Bummer trade? Here's what fans were up to

What were you doing when you found out about the Aaron Bummer trade? Here's what fans were up to originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While everyone in or around the Chicagoland area was sleeping at around 11 p.m. CT on Thursday evening, White Sox general manager Chris Getz was working.

He traded left-handed reliever Aaron Bummer for a whopping five players. The Atlanta Braves sent the White Sox Illinois natives Nicky Lopez and Riley Gowens, along with Mike Soroka, Jared Shuster and Braden Shewmake for Bummer.

Where were you when you heard about the late-night trade?

Here's how some White Sox fans found out about the trade:

Where were you—and what were you doing—when you found out Aaron Bummer was traded for five players? https://t.co/VlTyKv4ENQ — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) November 17, 2023

I was laying in bed and had to check 13 times to see if it was a real account. — Ken.W.o. (@KenWo4LiFe) November 17, 2023

i was getting ready to sleep when this Getz masterclass happened — Pan🇬🇷 (@ChiSoxFanPan) November 17, 2023

I just woke up, I thought my friend who sent me the text was sending me fake news. Great job by Getz on maximizing the return for Bummer. — Luc McDowell (@lucmcd17) November 17, 2023

ha.

i was home & i saw it & rubbed my eyes about 10x in bisbelief (still cannot believe it)

then i proceeded to do a jig 🕺 — pearljamn *pearl jam fkn rocks* (@ozziejamn) November 17, 2023

