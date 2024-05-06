Wells Fargo Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: How to watch, streams

The PGA Tour contests a pair of events this week while the LPGA returns to action in New Jersey.

The signature event Wells Fargo Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour will also hold the opposite-field (and inaugural) Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.

On the women's side, Nelly Korda will vie for her sixth consecutive victory as the LPGA plays the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club. Here's how you can watch golf action from around the world (all times EDT):

