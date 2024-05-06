Wells Fargo Championship, Cognizant Founders Cup 2024: How to watch, streams
The PGA Tour contests a pair of events this week while the LPGA returns to action in New Jersey.
The signature event Wells Fargo Championship will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour will also hold the opposite-field (and inaugural) Myrtle Beach Classic in South Carolina.
On the women's side, Nelly Korda will vie for her sixth consecutive victory as the LPGA plays the Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club. Here's how you can watch golf action from around the world (all times EDT):
Monday
3-6PM (GC/Peacock): PGA Works Championship, Round 1 (PGA of America)
Tuesday
3-6PM (GC/Peacock): PGA Works Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America)
Wednesday
3-6PM (GC/Peacock): PGA Works Championship, final round (PGA of America)
Thursday
9:30-11:30AM (GC/Peacock): Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
11:30AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1 (LPGA)
Friday
9:30-11:30AM (GC/Peacock): Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
11:30AM-2PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
2-6PM (GC/Peacock): Wells Fargo Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2 (LPGA)
Saturday
1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (CBS): Wells Fargo Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3 (LPGA)
3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)
Sunday
1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Wells Fargo Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (CBS): Wells Fargo Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
3-6PM (NBC Sports App/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, final round (LPGA)
3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Myrtle Beach Classic, final round (PGA Tour)
5-7PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, final round (PGA Tour Champions)