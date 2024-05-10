Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

After an hour-long weather delay Friday, the second round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is in the books.

Xander Schauffele maintains his lead, however, a bogey on his final hole brought the chasers, including Jason Day and Rory McIlroy, one shot closer. They’ll be four behind when the weekend starts.

The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 7:45 a.m. Emiliano Grillo, Matthieu Pavon 7:55 a.m. Billy Horschel, J.T. Poston 8:05 a.m. Matt Fitzpatrick, Austin Eckroat 8:15 a.m. Wyndham Clark, Rickie Fowler 8:25 a.m. Gary Woodland, Shane Lowry 8:35 a.m. Eric Cole, Jake Knapp 8:45 a.m. Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama 9 a.m. Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati 9:10 a.m. Tony Finau, Brian Harman 9:20 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chris Kirk 9:30 a.m. Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway 9:40 a.m. Harris English, Viktor Hovland 9:50 a.m. Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power 10 a.m. Tom Hoge, Webb Simpson 10:15 a.m. Justin Rose, Brendon Todd 10:25 a.m. Tom Kim, Adam Svensson 10:35 a.m. Alex Noren, Adam Hadwin 10:45 a.m. Adam Scott, Ben Kohles 10:55 a.m. Andrew Putnam, Russell Henley 11:05 a.m. Nick Dunlap, Denny McCarthy 11:15 a.m. Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Kuchar 11:30 a.m. Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover 11:40 a.m. Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young 11:50 a.m. Nick Taylor, Jordan Spieth 12 p.m. Grayson Murray, Will Zalatoris 12:10 p.m. Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka 12:20 p.m. Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:30 p.m. Cam Davis, Sam Burns 12:45 p.m. Lee Hodges, Byeong Hun An 12:55 p.m. Corey Conners, Taylor Pendrith 1:05 p.m. Sahith Theegala, Stephan Jaeger 1:15 p.m. Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa 1:25 p.m. Jason Day, Taylor Moore 1:35 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, May 11

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, May 12

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

