After weeks of anticipation, RJ Davis announces return to North Carolina basketball

After weeks of waiting, UNC basketball fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief. RJ Davis is coming back.

The senior guard announced on Wednesday morning he will return to North Carolina for a fifth season, much to the excitement of Tar Heels fans.

“I’m back,” Davis announced on social media at 3 a.m.

Davis returns to the program after a historic senior campaign.

He scored 784 points this season, averaging an ACC-leading 21.2 per game. His single-season point total is the most by any guard in program history, the most since Tyler Hansbrough’s 882 points in the 2007-08 season and fourth-best by any UNC player.

The White Plains, New York, native set season records for made 3-pointers (113) and 3s per game (3.05). He passed Justin Jackson’s 105 3s in 2016-17 and Shammond Williams’ 2.71 3s per game in 1996-97.

Davis set the all-time record for points scored in the Dean Smith Center on Feb. 26, scoring 42 points. That performance came weeks after scoring 36 points against Wake Forest one month earlier on Jan. 22, which was the second most in the Dean Dome since 2008.

Additionally, Davis received plenty of recognition for his accomplishments. He earned consensus first-team All-America honors, the first Tar Heel to earn the honor since Justin Jackson in 2016-17 and 11th in program history. He also became the first Carolina player to win the Jerry West award for top shooting guard in college basketball. He is the second ACC player to receive the award after Duke’s RJ Barrett won it in 2019.

Davis’ 2023-24 resume includes ACC Player of the Year, National Player of the Year finalist and four National Player of the Week awards.

The senior leads the program in career free throw percentage (.858), second in made 3s (274) and ranks No. 5 in scoring (2,088 points).

Davis’ impact cannot be overstated. Harrison Ingram, who recently declared for the NBA Draft, credited the senior for bringing him to Carolina.

“That was one of the biggest reasons I ended up coming here after watching film with my dad and brother and breaking that stuff down,” Ingram said in January. “I knew that RJ was their lead scorer, but watching his end of the game film — I haven’t met anybody who get a bucket like he can get a bucket.”

The Tar Heels finished the season with an 89-87 Sweet 16 loss to Alabama. Davis contributed 16 points but went 0-of-9 from the 3-point line. He has never won an ACC Championship nor a national title, despite making the Final Four in 2022. Davis’ return gives him one more shot to earn both.

Earlier this week, Seth Trimble withdrew his name from the transfer portal and announced his return to the program. The Carolina backcourt will include Elliot Cadeau and freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.

