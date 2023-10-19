Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

D’Andre Swift searches for touchdowns vs. the Dolphins, Saquon Barkley prepares for another 20-touch outing against the Commanders, and Jahmyr Gibbs angles to return to bigger workloads.

Updated 10/20 at 6:00 PM ET. Waiting on more Christian McCaffrey information. Ticked Zach Charbonnet and Zach Evans down.

Week 7 Running Backs



RB Notes: How do we trust Aaron Jones (hamstring) after his abortive Week 4 return? The answer is, we don’t really have a choice. AJ Dillon is cooked and the Packers’ passing attack is going nowhere. Jones was the Packers’ most important offensive player the one time he was actually healthy in Week 1. Especially with six teams on bye, I am rush returning Jones to the top 12. … Jerome Ford came out of the Browns’ Week 5 bye with his committee chairmanship intact, having a nice day against a tough 49ers run defense. Even with Deshaun Watson likely to return against the Colts, this will remain a run-based offense. Ford has earned the right to stick around in the top 18. … With David Montgomery (ribs) out and Craig Reynolds (hamstring, toe) ailing, Lions coach Dan Campbell has pledged Jahmyr Gibbs will carry the “load” against the Ravens. “I’d like to say that we’re going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him.” Call it coachspeak, call if whatever you like … it certainly scans with reality. Reynolds is not David Montgomery, and he appears even less healthy than Gibbs.

With Christian McCaffrey (oblique) trending toward sitting, we don’t know what’s going on behind him. Jordan Mason ran ahead of Elijah Mitchell last week, supposedly because Mitchell was still rusty coming off his latest injury. We could be headed for a true “hot hand” scenario in Minnesota, though Mitchell is probably the slight favorite to get the first crack. … So, uhh, Jonathan Taylor. Cool stuff! Although Taylor’s touches standstill with Zack Moss remains, his snap count predictably skyrocketed in Week 6, and should do so again in Week 7. With the Gardner Minshew “led” Colts taking on the Browns’ defensive death star, Taylor is likely to finally be a point of offensive emphasis. RB19 is a conservative ranking. … With Roschon Johnson struggling to gain clearance from his concussion, it looks like another D’Onta Foreman game in the Bears’ backfield. That is extra meaningful this week since it coincides with Justin Fields’ (thumb) absence. Foreman could have 20-plus touches shoveled onto his plate. He will be backed up/should cede a number of passing downs to Travis Homer. … No Kyren Williams = chaos for the Rams, but Zach Evans is a fairly good bet to get the first crack at lead committee duties over Royce Freeman and system-knower Darrell Henderson.