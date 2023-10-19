Advertisement

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

D’Andre Swift searches for touchdowns vs. the Dolphins, Saquon Barkley prepares for another 20-touch outing against the Commanders, and Jahmyr Gibbs angles to return to bigger workloads.

Updated 10/20 at 6:00 PM ET. Waiting on more Christian McCaffrey information. Ticked Zach Charbonnet and Zach Evans down.

Week 7 Running Backs

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

Christian McCaffrey

@MIN

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

2

Austin Ekeler

@KC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

3

Josh Jacobs

@CHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

4

Kenneth Walker

ARI

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

5

Travis Etienne

@NO

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

6

Raheem Mostert

@PHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

7

D'Andre Swift

MIA

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

8

Isiah Pacheco

LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

9

Saquon Barkley

WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

10

Bijan Robinson

@TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

11

Alvin Kamara

JAC

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

12

Aaron Jones

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

13

James Cook

@NE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

14

Brian Robinson

@NYG

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

15

Jerome Ford

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

16

Alexander Mattison

SF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

17

Rhamondre Stevenson

BUF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

18

Jahmyr Gibbs

@BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

19

Jonathan Taylor

CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

20

D'Onta Foreman

LV

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

21

Rachaad White

ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

22

Najee Harris

@LA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

23

Zack Moss

CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

24

Gus Edwards

DET

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

25

Kareem Hunt

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

26

Javonte Williams

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

27

Jaylen Warren

@LA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

28

Tyler Allgeier

@TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

29

Zach Evans

PIT

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

30

Jamaal Williams

JAC

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

31

Jaleel McLaughlin

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

32

AJ Dillon

@DEN

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

33

Keaontay Ingram

@SEA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

34

Latavius Murray

@NE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

35

Ezekiel Elliott

BUF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

36

Justice Hill

DET

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

37

Jordan Mason

@MIN

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

38

Jeff Wilson

@PHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

39

Craig Reynolds

@BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

40

Cam Akers

SF

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

41

Zach Charbonnet

ARI

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

42

Kenneth Gainwell

MIA

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

43

Antonio Gibson

@NYG

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

44

Royce Freeman

PIT

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

45

Samaje Perine

GB

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

46

Elijah Mitchell

@MIN

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

47

Jerick McKinnon

LAC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

48

Travis Homer

LV

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

49

Joshua Kelley

@KC

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

50

Damien Williams

@SEA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

51

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

ATL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

52

Emari Demercado

@SEA

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

53

Salvon Ahmed

@PHI

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

RB Notes: How do we trust Aaron Jones (hamstring) after his abortive Week 4 return? The answer is, we don’t really have a choice. AJ Dillon is cooked and the Packers’ passing attack is going nowhere. Jones was the Packers’ most important offensive player the one time he was actually healthy in Week 1. Especially with six teams on bye, I am rush returning Jones to the top 12. … Jerome Ford came out of the Browns’ Week 5 bye with his committee chairmanship intact, having a nice day against a tough 49ers run defense. Even with Deshaun Watson likely to return against the Colts, this will remain a run-based offense. Ford has earned the right to stick around in the top 18. … With David Montgomery (ribs) out and Craig Reynolds (hamstring, toe) ailing, Lions coach Dan Campbell has pledged Jahmyr Gibbs will carry the “load” against the Ravens. “I’d like to say that we’re going to be careful with him, but the reality is we need him.” Call it coachspeak, call if whatever you like … it certainly scans with reality. Reynolds is not David Montgomery, and he appears even less healthy than Gibbs.

With Christian McCaffrey (oblique) trending toward sitting, we don’t know what’s going on behind him. Jordan Mason ran ahead of Elijah Mitchell last week, supposedly because Mitchell was still rusty coming off his latest injury. We could be headed for a true “hot hand” scenario in Minnesota, though Mitchell is probably the slight favorite to get the first crack. … So, uhh, Jonathan Taylor. Cool stuff! Although Taylor’s touches standstill with Zack Moss remains, his snap count predictably skyrocketed in Week 6, and should do so again in Week 7. With the Gardner Minshew “led” Colts taking on the Browns’ defensive death star, Taylor is likely to finally be a point of offensive emphasis. RB19 is a conservative ranking. … With Roschon Johnson struggling to gain clearance from his concussion, it looks like another D’Onta Foreman game in the Bears’ backfield. That is extra meaningful this week since it coincides with Justin Fields’ (thumb) absence. Foreman could have 20-plus touches shoveled onto his plate. He will be backed up/should cede a number of passing downs to Travis Homer. … No Kyren Williams = chaos for the Rams, but Zach Evans is a fairly good bet to get the first crack at lead committee duties over Royce Freeman and system-knower Darrell Henderson.