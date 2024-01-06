Week 18 injury report: Abe Lucas RULED OUT
The Seattle Seahawks are once again looking to salvage their season with a crucial Week 18 win and hoping for a Green Bay Packers loss. If the Bears upset the Packers, Seattle is in the postseason, but it won’t mean anything if they can’t handle their business on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.
Unfortunately, they will be doing so without starting right tackle Abe Lucas. Injuries have bedeviled Lucas all season long, and they once again rear their ugly head.
Fortunately, Kenneth Walker III, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf carry no game time designations. They should be good to go.
The full injury report can be seen below:
Ruled OUT for Sunday
Abe Lucas – knee
Mario Edwards Kr. – knee
Phil Haynes – toe
Kenny McIntosh – thumb
Not surprisingly, none of these players participated at practice. Neither did Jason Peters or Jarran Reed.
Limited participation in practice
Nick Bellore is the only one listed in this category. No one is listed as DOUBTFUL.
Questionable
Jason Peters – foot
Nick Bellore – knee
Jarran Reed – reed
Jordyn Brooks – ankle
Full participation in practice
The following players have not been previously mentioned in this article, but were also full participants in practice:
Leonard Williams – shoulder
Kenneth Walker III – shoulder
Evan Brown – concussion
Anthony Bradford – knee/shoulder
Artie Burns – knee
Tyler Lockett – toe