Week 18 injury report: Abe Lucas RULED OUT

The Seattle Seahawks are once again looking to salvage their season with a crucial Week 18 win and hoping for a Green Bay Packers loss. If the Bears upset the Packers, Seattle is in the postseason, but it won’t mean anything if they can’t handle their business on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, they will be doing so without starting right tackle Abe Lucas. Injuries have bedeviled Lucas all season long, and they once again rear their ugly head.

Fortunately, Kenneth Walker III, Geno Smith and DK Metcalf carry no game time designations. They should be good to go.

The full injury report can be seen below:

Ruled OUT for Sunday

Abe Lucas – knee

Mario Edwards Kr. – knee

Phil Haynes – toe

Kenny McIntosh – thumb

Not surprisingly, none of these players participated at practice. Neither did Jason Peters or Jarran Reed.

Limited participation in practice

Nick Bellore is the only one listed in this category. No one is listed as DOUBTFUL.

Questionable

Jason Peters – foot

Nick Bellore – knee

Jarran Reed – reed

Jordyn Brooks – ankle

Full participation in practice

The following players have not been previously mentioned in this article, but were also full participants in practice:

