Week 17 Wrap: Who carried fantasy football managers to championships?

De’Von Achane took advantage of Raheem Mostert’s absence, totaling 137 yards with a score. The rookie was a top-10 fantasy RB this week and is averaging 8.0 YPC on the season. Achane is clearly the biggest wild card during 2024 fantasy drafts.

The depleted Dolphins offense struggled after an easy opening-drive TD, with Tua Tagovailoa posting his second-lowest YPA (6.2) of the season. Tagovailoa faced a Baltimore defense allowing the fewest points per game and the second-fewest yards per game since acquiring Roquan Smith last year, while Tyreek Hill dropped his easiest potential touchdown of the season in the end zone . Tagovailoa left with a shoulder injury, and his status will be key during Week 18’s matchup with Buffalo for the AFC title.

Tyler Huntley threw a touchdown during his lone attempt and also posted a perfect Passer Rating, proving Jackson is a system quarterback (says the guy who’s ripping up his 45/1 Brock Purdy MVP ticket through tears).

Rashod Bateman couldn’t secure a long catch early after suffering a bad drop Monday night. Maybe injuries are to blame, but his massively disappointing season looks even worse when considering his QB will win MVP.

Lamar Jackson sealed up the MVP award by going 12-for-14 for 255 yards (18.2 YPA!) with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio (and 25 rushing yards) in the first half, and his fourth touchdown pass came during his first attempt of the second. Jackson was the top QB this week during his best fantasy performance of the season, also posting an EPA/play in the 100th percentile and a completion percentage over expectation (+23.6) in the 99th. He finished with five TD passes, as Baltimore scored a season-high 56 points while locking up the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns and posted a CPOE (+17.7) in the 97th percentile, but failed to run in a score for just the second time over his last eight games. Hurts attempted only 23 passes during Arizona’s upset win, as Philadelphia possessed the ball just 20 minutes Sunday (thanks to the Cardinals rushing for 221 yards and a 99-yard pick-six by the Eagles).

D’Andre Swift had just five carries for 16 yards at halftime and finished with only one target during a hugely disappointing performance in the fantasy championship. Arizona had allowed the most schedule-adjusted fantasy points to running backs over the last five weeks by a significant margin, and the Eagles entered double-digit home favorites.

Julio Jones caught two TDs in the first half but finished with just two targets. He could be looking at an expanded role moving forward with DeVonta Smith now injured and in a walking boot.

After setting an NFL record with six straight games with 125+ receiving yards, A.J. Brown has averaged just 63.5 yards over his last eight.

James Conner made a sick one-handed TD catch and ran in the late game-winning score (replays later showed his knee may have been down just before crossing the end zone). Conner rushed for the second-most yards (128) this week and turned in his best fantasy performance of the season against an Eagles defense that entered allowing the fourth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this year.

Kyler Murray also had his best fantasy game of the season, throwing three touchdowns Sunday. Philadelphia has now ceded the second-most passing scores (34) in the league, just one fewer than Washington. The Cardinals dropped out of the top three in next year’s draft with the win, as Murray may have prolonged his stay in Arizona (while costing him Marvin Harrison Jr.).