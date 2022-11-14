Week 10 Sunday Night NFL Recap: Time to respect Vikings, Packers bounce back on Christian Watson breakout & Mahomes' MVP case solidifies

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

This Sunday in Buffalo, NY, we may have just witnessed the game of the season and a potential Super Bowl matchup. The Minnesota Vikings won a wild 33-30 overtime matchup against the favorite Buffalo Bills in a game with wild goal line stands, incredible catches, insane fumbles and so many reversals of fortune, the win probability chart looked like a seismograph.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab lead off this Sunday night recap podcast with the amazing game in western New York, how it changes the playoff picture in the AFC and how it solidifies Minnesota's standing in the NFC.

The guys recap all fourteen games from Sunday's Week 10 action including the Green Bay Packers finally getting right against the Dallas Cowboys, Patrick Mahomes making his MVP case against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tom Brady's win in Germany and a Las Vegas Raiders loss so embarrassing that no one in the franchise may be safe from the pink slip come January.

0:20 Minnesota Vikings 33, Buffalo Bills 30 (OT)

13:30 Dallas Cowboys 28, Green Bay Packers 31 (OT)

20:50 Los Angeles Chargers 16, San Francisco 49ers 22

23:20 Jacksonville Jaguars 17, Kansas City Chiefs 27

28:00 Detroit Lions 31, Chicago Bears 30

35:35 Seattle Seahawks 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21

38:50 Indianapolis Colts 25, Las Vegas Raiders 20

48:15 Cleveland Browns 17, Miami Dolphins 39

51:45 Denver Broncos 10, Tennessee Titans 17

54:55 Arizona Cardinals 27, Los Angeles Rams 17

57:45 Houston Texans 16, New York Giants 24

58:40 New Orleans Saints 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

