Week 10 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 10 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Falcons loss stings
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
How many bowl teams this week?
With Air Force falling from the ranks of the undefeated, they are falling from the perch of a New Year’s Six bowl game. That loss to Army was bad and it doesn’t help that Zac Larrier is hurt with his knee injury and wearing a giant brace.
Falcons can get back into the G5 race but they must win out. So, for this week they are dropping quite a bit from the New Year’s Six bowl game.
There is one new team in the mix this week for bowl games but you will need to click through to find out who that is.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
Preseason Projection | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9
The new team in the bowl game this week is Utah State who is given a 74% to win six games with three remaining against Nevada, Boise State, and New Mexico. The Aggies will need to win two of three to go to the postseason.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: Wyoming vs. Coastal Carolina
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona
Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
9:00 pm ET, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Matchup: Utah State vs. Texas State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Boise State vs. Bowling Green
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. Rice
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Air Force vs. SMU
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Miami (OH)