Week 10 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Falcons loss stings

How many bowl teams this week?

With Air Force falling from the ranks of the undefeated, they are falling from the perch of a New Year’s Six bowl game. That loss to Army was bad and it doesn’t help that Zac Larrier is hurt with his knee injury and wearing a giant brace.

Falcons can get back into the G5 race but they must win out. So, for this week they are dropping quite a bit from the New Year’s Six bowl game.

There is one new team in the mix this week for bowl games but you will need to click through to find out who that is.

BOWL LINEUP

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Gronk LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic

Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options

– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool

The new team in the bowl game this week is Utah State who is given a 74% to win six games with three remaining against Nevada, Boise State, and New Mexico. The Aggies will need to win two of three to go to the postseason.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Coastal Carolina

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Arizona

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

9:00 pm ET, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Matchup: Utah State vs. Texas State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Boise State vs. Bowling Green

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. Rice

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: Air Force vs. SMU

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Jose State vs. Miami (OH)

