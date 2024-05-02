WEDNESDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: North Pocono outduels Wallenpaupack

Ellie Ambrosechia had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run to lead the North Pocono softball team to a 10-9 Lackawanna League Division I victory over Wallenpaupack on Wednesday.

Paige Dymek added two hits, including a triple, three RBIs and one run, Amelia Bell added two hits, including a triple, two RBIs and two runs and Ava Tanfield chipped in two doubles and two RBIs for North Pocono.

Madison Haynes had four hits, one RBI and two runs, and Gabby Hieber had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Wallenpaupack.

North Pocono 10, Wallenpaupack 9

Wallenpaupack 200 023 2 — 9

North Pocono 003 223 x — 10

WP: Abby Franklin 7IP, 15H, 9R, 8ER, 1BB, 4SO

LP: Gabby Hieber 5⅔IP, 14H, 10R, 10ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Ellie Ambrosechia (NP), Clara Babyak (WAL), Gabby Hieber (WAL), Ava Tanfield (NP) 2.

3B: Paige Dymek (NP), Amelia Bell (NP).

RECORDS: WAL 12-3, 9-2; NP 9-4, 7-4.

Dunmore 1, Riverside 0

At Dunmore, Emily McGowan knocked in Jackie Brown with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Dunmore defeated Riverside in a Division II game.

Tristan Canavan and Sophia Summa had two hits for the Lady Bucks.

Zoey Zimorowicz and Alyssa Fox each had a hit for Riverside.

Dunmore 1, Riverside 0

Riverside 000 000 0 — 0

Dunmore 000 000 1 — 1

WP: Rachel Walsh 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 6SO

LP: Alyssa Fox 7IP, 5H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 12SO

RECORDS: RIV 8-7, 4-7; DUN 10-4, 5-5

Delaware Valley 5, Scranton 4

At Delaware Valley, Shannon Eby hit a walkoff double to lead the Lady Warriors to a Division I win over Scranton.

With the score tied at 4, Emily Sullivan walked to lead off the inning. Avery Calvario followed with a single before Eby’s double, her second of the game.

Ashlynn McCardle had a home run and two RBIs, while Jordan Dickerson chipped in two hits, including a double.

Mia Carachilo had two hits for Scranton, while Maddie Amorine added a hit and two RBIs and Chrissy Jacklinski chipped in a double.

Delaware Valley 5, Scranton 4

Scranton 200 200 0 — 4

Delaware Valley 001 021 1 — 5

WP: Emily Sullivan 3IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 1SO

LP: Jordan Woyshnar 6IP, 8H, 5R, 4ER, 5BB, 3SO

2B: Shannon Eby (DV) 2, Jordan Dickerson (DV), Chrissy Jacklinski (SCR), Emily Sullivan (DV).

HR: Ashlynn McCardle (DV).

RECORDS: DV 5-11, 3-8; SCR 0-15, 0-10.

Valley View 12, Scranton Prep 4

At Scranton Prep, Abbi Call had three hits, including a double and a home run, four RBIs and one run and was the winning pitcher to lead Valley View past the Classics in a Division I game.

Kalli Karwowski had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and three runs, Cora Castellani added three hits, two RBIs and two runs and Zoie Krupovich chipped in one hit and two RBIs for the Cougars.

Ella Salak had three hits, including a home run, two RBIs and one run, while Bella Dennebaum added two hits, including a triple, and two runs for Scranton Prep.

Valley View 12, Scranton Prep 4

Valley View 303 210 7 — 12

Scranton Prep 010 201 0 — 4

WP: Abbi Call 7IP, 9H, 4R, 4ER, 1BB, 10SO

LP: Ella Salak 7IP, 15H, 12R, 9ER, 1BB, 1SO

2B: Tessa Stafursky (VV), Abbi Call (VV).

3B: Bella Dennebaum (SP).

HR: Kalli Karwowski (VV), Ella Salak (NP), Abbi Call (VV).

RECORDS: VV 14-1, 10-0; SP 4-8, 2-8.

Abington Heights 10, West Scranton 0

At West Scranton, Riley Knott had three hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and scored twice to lead Abington Heights over West Scranton in Division I.

Lauren Stalica scattered three hits over five innings to get the win. Lindsey Tasker had two hits and Avery Brister and Isabella Wilmot doubled for the Lady Comets.

Amelia Noll struck out nine for the Invaders.

Abington Heights 10, West Scranton 0

Abington Heights 500 50 — 10

West Scranton 000 00 — 0

WP: Lauren Stalica 5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 8SO

LP: Amelia Noll 5IP, 8H, 10R, 7ER, 3BB, 9SO

2B: Isabelle Wilmont (AH), Avery Brister (AH).

HR: Riley Knott (AH).

RECORDS: AH 11-3, 8-2; WS 5-10, 2-8

Holy Cross 14, Western Wayne 4

At Holy Cross, Lila Kolcharno had three hits, including two doubles, four RBIs and two runs to lead the Lady Crusaders to a five-inning Division II victory over Western Wayne.

Peyton Graboske had two hits, including a home run, three RBIs and one run, Meghan Hassaj added three hits, including a double, two RBIs and one run and winning pitcher Mia Scalese had two hits, including a double, and a run for Holy Cross.

Addie Griffin had a hit and an RBI for Western Wayne.

Holy Cross 14, Western Wayne 4

Western Wayne 000 40 — 4

Holy Cross 044 24 — 14

WP: Mia Scalese 5IP, 4H, 4R, 0ER, 5BB, 6SO

LP: Adysen Wargo 4IP, 11H, 14R, 7ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Mia Scalese (HC), Meghan Hassaj (HC), Lila Kolcharno (HC) 2.

HR: Peyton Graboske (HC).

RECORDS: WW 3-10, 1-9; HC 11-4, 8-3.

Mid Valley 13, Lakeland 3

At Lakeland, Jordan Carroll had four hits, including a home run, two RBIs and two runs to lead Mid Valley to a Division II win over the Lady Chiefs.

Parker Bennett added two hits, including a double, four RBIs and two runs for the Spartanettes, Abbey Mackey added two hits, two RBIs and one run and Krista Cortazar chipped in two hits, including a double, one RBI and two runs.

Madalyn Sheppard had a double, two RBIs and one run for Lakeland, while Kendra Williams added a hit and an RBI.

Mid Valley 13, Lakeland 3

Mid Valley 322 024 0 — 13

Lakeland 000 300 0 — 3

WP: Addison Frein 4IP, 6H, 3R, 3ER, 0BB, 7SO

LP: Mandy Magnot 6IP, 15H, 13R, 7ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Krista Cortazar (MV), Madalyn Sheppard (LAK), Parker Bennett (MONT).

3B: Elise Larson (MV).

HR: Jordan Carroll (MV).

RECORDS: MV 14-1, 9-1; LAK 3-10, 1-9.

Old Forge 10, Honesdale 0

At Honesdale, Talia Piragas had three hits and two RBIs and Karen Sickle spun a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts as Old Forge defeated Honesdale in a Division II game.

Lilianna Lenceski and Meaghan Marianelli each had two hits for the Lady Devils.

Maria Maglione and Makalya Coburn had the hits for the Hornets.

Old Forge 10, Honesdale 0

Old Forge 324 01 — 10

Honesdale 000 00 — 0

WP: Karen Sickle 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 12SO

LP: Abby Carrick 4IP, 9H, 9R, 5ER, 2BB, 2SO

2B: Talia Piragas (OF), Meaghan Marianelli (OF), Lilianna Lenceski (OF).

RECORDS: OF 13-3, 10-1; HON 3-12, 2-7

Carbondale Area 13, Forest City 2

At Forest City, Amethyst Kealona had three hits, including a home run, three RBIs and one run to lead Carbondale Area to a Division III victory over the Lady Foresters.

Rori Esgro had three doubles, three RBIs and one run, Leila Esgro added three hits, including a triple, two RBIs and two runs and Maureen Newcomb chipped in two doubles, one RBI and two runs for the Chargettes.

Kayla Pecko had two hits for Forest City.

Carbondale Area 13, Forest City 2

Carbondale Area 300 160 3 — 13

Forest City 000 100 1 — 2

WP: Riley Pietrowski 7IP, 3H, 2R, 0ER, 5BB, 10SO

LP: Claire Lombardi 4IP, 9H, 9R, 8ER, 4BB, 5SO

2B: Maureen Newcomb (CAR) 2, Rori Esgro (CAR) 3.

3B: Leila Esgro (CAR).

HR: Amethyst Kealona (CAR).

RECORDS: CA 4-7, 3-4; FC 0-10, 0-9.

Elk Lake 10, Lackawanna Trail 0

At Elk Lake, Leah Traver had three hits and three runs, Marissa Horn added two hits and pitched a three-hitter to help Elk Lake defeat Lackawanna Trail in Division III.

Elk Lake 10, Lackawanna Trail 0

Lackawanna Trail 000 000 0 — 0

Elk Lake 113 212 x — 10

WP: Marissa Horn 6IP, 3H, 0R, 4ER, 9BB, 0SO

LP: Madison Pietrzak 5⅓IP, 11H, 10R, 6ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Layla Weaver (EL), Marissa Horn (EL), Maddy Ely (EL), Celeste Clark (EL).

RECORDS: LT 5-7; EL 14-1, 10-0

Blue Ridge 11, Susquehanna 0

At Blue Ridge, Hailey Carpenetti had three hits and five RBIs and Abby Laude tossed a two-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Blue Ridge defeated Susquehanna in Division III.

Laude doubled twice and and had three RBIs for Blue Ridge.

Cassandra Cottrell had both hits for the Lady Sabers.

Blue Ridge 11, Susquehanna 0

Susquehanna 000 00 — 0

Blue Ridge 230 33 — 11

WP: Abigail Laude 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 13SO

LP: Lauren Huyck 4⅔IP, 8H, 11R, 8ER, 7BB, 9SO

2B: Abigail Laude (BR) 2, Leigh McCain (BR), Hailey Carpenetti (BR).

3B: Madison Makosky (BR), Hailey Carpenetti (BR).

RECORDS: SUS 3-9, 3-6; BR 7-4, 6-4