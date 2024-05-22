Watkins one of six Killie players in talks over new deals

Kilmarnock are "in discussion" with Liam Polworth, Marley Watkins, Gary Mackay-Steven, Greg Stewart, Innes Cameron and Kieran O’Hara about new deals with the club.

All six players are out of contract this summer, but could yet stay at Rugby Park.

Meanwhile, Jack Sanders, Kerr McInroy, Aaron Quigg and Steven Warnock will not have their contracts extended and have all left as free agents.

Loanees Will Dennis, Corrie Ndaba, Stuart Findlay, Tom Davies, James Balagizi and Kevin Van Veen have all returned to their parent clubs.