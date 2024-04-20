WATCH: Vance Honeycutt homers again for Diamond Heels

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ baseball team has hit a bit of a snag lately.

Earlier in the week, they dropped a tough one at home to No. 19 Coastal Carolina. And now, to open up the series at NC State they have lost the first two despite having leads late in the game.

However, one bright spot for the team has been Vance Honeycutt. After the outfielder missed games late last season including the postseason, he’s responded in a big way this year. Right now, Honeycutt is on a hot streak and he hit a home run for the fifth straight game.

Do you think Vance homers in a fifth straight game? He does. pic.twitter.com/lNcWVuXsBY — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) April 19, 2024

That was one of the lone bright spots for the Tar Heels in this game. After they grabbed a 4-0 lead early, they faltered again late losing 5-4 to the Wolfpack.

Going into the week UNC was in first place in the ACC Coastal, and they remain there now. But they are going to need to start playing better and closing out games to build some confidence.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire