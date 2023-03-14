How to watch USC-Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament

The USC Trojans have been able to string together a series of NCAA Tournament seasons. Had the 2020 NCAA Tournament not been cancelled by the pandemic, the Men of Troy — with Onyeka Okongwu leading the way for that particular roster — would have played in March Madness. USC has produced an NCAA Tournament-caliber regular season in each of the past four years. No previous USC coach had done that before Andy Enfield pulled off the feat these past four seasons. (Tim Floyd came the closest, guiding USC to NCAA Tournaments from 2007 through 2009.)

USC prepares for another March Madness journey this week, going to the Midwest to face a future conference opponent in the Big Ten. USC will be making a lot of plane flights to Big Ten locations in the near future, so consider this a test run when the Trojans go up against the Michigan State Spartans. USC is the 10 seed in the East Region, Michigan State the 7 seed. The winner will very likely face Marquette (the 2 seed) in the second round.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch USC-Michigan State:

USC VS. MICHIGAN STATE DATE & TIME

Rise and shine! USC-Michigan State is Friday, March 17, at 9:15 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. It is the first game out of all 16 games played on Friday.

TV AND ANNOUNCERS

The USC-Michigan State game will be on CBS. It will have Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

OTHER GAMES DURING THAT TIME

Other games overlapping with USC’s game in that early window on Friday are as follows:

Kennesaw State vs Xavier, 9:40 AM PT, TruTV

UCSB vs Baylor, 10:30 AM PT, TNT

VCU vs Saint Mary’s, 11 AM PT, TBS

GAME LOCATION

The game will be played at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

FOLLOWING GAME

USC plays in the first game of Friday’s slate. The game after USC-MSU in Columbus will be Vermont versus Marquette. That game will start 30 minutes after the end of Trojans-Spartans.

