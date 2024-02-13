How to watch Tuesday’s UNC vs. Syracuse basketball game

The UNC men’s basketball program will travel north for a Tuesday night matchup against Syracuse.

The Tar Heels ride into this matchup with all eyes on them as they were able to avoid losing two games in a row. Instead, UNC escaped the Miami Hurricanes late game surge Saturday, moving to a 6-1 record on the road.

These two teams met in early January, which saw the Tar Heels victorious 103-67 in Chapel Hill. UNC’s early defensive efforts played a large role in the win, holding Syracuse to 29% from the field in the first half.

UNC is in a great position to sweep the Orange in the regular season, and after nearly falling apart against Miami, they will be motivated to finish this one strong.

Let’s take a look at how to watch this ACC Tuesday night game.

UNC-Syracuse, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (19-5, 11-2 ACC) vs. Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 ACC)

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m. ET

LOCATION: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (81 or 193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire