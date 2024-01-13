Tar heels roll past Syracuse to stay unbeaten in ACC

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels are firing on all cylinders. On Saturday, the Tar Heels controlled the game against Syracuse from the start, grabbing a lead early and never looking back en route to a 103-67 blowout win over the Orange.

A 36-point win over an Atlantic Coast Conference foe is always an impressive feat and this one moved the Tar Heels to 5-0 in conference play early on. More importantly, it has this team believing just how good they are and that they can play with any team in the country.

North Carolina controlled the pace of the game early and often. They played a throwback style of Tar Heels’ basketball with good defense, good shots, and getting out on fast breaks. That effort was led by point guard RJ Davis who scored 22 points to lead all scorers.

In total, UNC had five players in double figures including three starters with Armando Bacot scoring 16 and grabbing 11 boards and Harrison Ingram finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jalen Washington had 11 and Jae’Lyn Withers finished with 10 off the bench.

UNC held a 52-30 lead at halftime and then keep the foot on the gas, outscoring the Orange 51-37 in the second half. That effort also led to biscuits for the home fans.

Player of the Game

RJ Davis takes the player of the game this week for his 22-point performance, although we can give this to the team as well for an all-around dominant effort.

It’s good to see Davis get to the 20-point mark after having a few games scoring under that mark.

What’s next?

The Tar Heels will host a 6-10 Louisville team in the Dean Dome on Wednesday night. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and be shown on ACC Network.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire