WATCH: Tiger Woods making swings at The Hay

Tiger Woods is hosting the TGR Jr. Invitational this weekend at Pebble Beach Resorts, and the 15-time major champion decided to get in on the action.

TGR Live posted a video on X showing Woods hitting a wedge at The Hay, which is the par-3 course he designed at Pebble Beach. The Hay hosts qualifying matches for the event, with championship and consolation matches taking place at The Links at Spanish Bay.

Woods has been spotted recently on the bag for his son, Charlie, but this is the first video of the Hall-of-Famer hitting a golf shot since he withdrew from this year’s Masters.

The withdrawal was followed by a subtalar fusion procedure later in April to address post-traumatic arthritis from the talus fracture he sustained in his career-threatening car crash in 2021. A fusion surgery takes place when a surgeon combines two bones when one of them can’t be repaired or replaced.

Whether Woods will attempt another comeback, and what the potential timeline would be, is unknown.