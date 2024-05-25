How to watch Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball game

No. 1 seed Tennessee (48-11) will play an elimination game against No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (38-20) on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

First pitch between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 4:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by SEC Network.

The winner will advance to the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday (3 p.m. EDT, ESPN2).

Tennessee leads the all time series against the Commodores, 186-166-2, dating to May 10, 1897.

The Vols won a three-game series, 2-1, at Vanderbilt during the regular-season. Vanderbilt defeated Tennessee, 13-4, on Wednesday in the SEC Tournament.

