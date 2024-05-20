Tony Vitello previews SEC baseball tournament

No. 1 seed Tennessee will open play in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Wednesday. The Vols will play the winner between No. 8 seed Vanderbilt and No. 9 Florida.

First pitch between the Gators and Commodores on Tuesday is slated for 5:30 p.m. EDT at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.

Tennessee’s opening contest in the SEC Tournament on Wednesday is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will also televise the game.

Wednesday’s competition begins a double-elimination format, while games on Tuesday are single-elimination.

Ahead of the SEC Tournament, seventh-year head coach Tony Vitello met with media. Vitello’s media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire