Vanderbilt defeats Vols in SEC Tournament

No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (37-20) defeated No. 1 seed Tennessee (46-11), 13-4, on Wednesday in the second-round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Nate Snead (8-2) started for Tennessee and pitched 2.2 innings. He recorded two strikeouts and 39 pitches (25 strikes) against 13 batters.

Seven players pitched in relief for the Vols.

Tennessee totaled seven hits against Vanderbilt, including a home run by Reese Chapman. Chapman led the Vols in RBIs with three.

Alan Espinal went 2-for-5 for Vanderbilt. He recorded two home runs, five RBIs and two runs.

25 players appeared in the game for Tennessee against Vanderbilt.

