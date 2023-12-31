Watch: Sedrick Van Pran’s massive pancake block

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran delivered a massive pancake block on a helpless Florida State defender in the first half of Georgia’s dominant 63-3 Orange Bowl victory. Georgia’s win is the largest ever margin of victory in bowl game.

The Georgia offensive line played outstanding as they paved the way for 372 rushing yards and 673 total yards. Georgia scored touchdowns on nine straight possessions after their first drive failed to score. The Bulldogs will miss senior center Sedrick Van Pran, who will go down as one of the best Georgia centers of all-time.

Sedrick Van Pran ended the season as an All-SEC selection and with a devastating block on a screen pass to Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Let’s take a look at Van Pran’s massive block!

The block

Sedrick Van Pran laddies & Gentleman… pic.twitter.com/Rww3MZs41E — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) December 30, 2023

Reaction to Van Pran's epic block

.@SedrickVanPran literally put somebody through the orange bowl turf on that last td. — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 30, 2023

Van Pran catches the eye of NFL draft expert

Watch the center (#63). #UGA center Sedrick Van Pran is likely to be a target for NFL teams in need of a center. Tough, reliable, smart. Today is his 44th consecutive start. pic.twitter.com/aHsAu2hyUP — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 30, 2023

Georgia will miss Van Pran's leadership

The senior center has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

NFL teams are looking for guys like Van Pran

Me greeting Sedrick Van Pran at the Pittsburgh airport pic.twitter.com/WqShyeAbEn — Adam Steel (@RenegadeAdam) December 30, 2023

Reaction to his epic block

Sedrick Van Pran just caught a body — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) December 30, 2023

