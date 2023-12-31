Advertisement

Watch: Sedrick Van Pran’s massive pancake block

James Morgan
·2 min read

Georgia Bulldogs center Sedrick Van Pran delivered a massive pancake block on a helpless Florida State defender in the first half of Georgia’s dominant 63-3 Orange Bowl victory. Georgia’s win is the largest ever margin of victory in bowl game.

The Georgia offensive line played outstanding as they paved the way for 372 rushing yards and 673 total yards. Georgia scored touchdowns on nine straight possessions after their first drive failed to score. The Bulldogs will miss senior center Sedrick Van Pran, who will go down as one of the best Georgia centers of all-time.

Sedrick Van Pran ended the season as an All-SEC selection and with a devastating block on a screen pass to Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. Let’s take a look at Van Pran’s massive block!

The block

Reaction to Van Pran's epic block

Van Pran catches the eye of NFL draft expert

Georgia will miss Van Pran's leadership

The senior center has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

NFL teams are looking for guys like Van Pran

Reaction to his epic block

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire