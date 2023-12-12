Georgia center accepts Senior Bowl invitation

Georgia Bulldogs standout center Sedrick Van Pran plans to play in the 2024 Senior Bowl. Van Pran is the first Georgia player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Accepting a Senior Bowl invitation is a strong indication that Van Pran plans to enter the 2024 NFL draft.

Sedrick Van Pran gave the Georgia offensive line a massive boost when he elected to return for a senior season. Van Pran has helped raise his NFL draft stock in the process. The senior center was named to the Senior Bowl’s midseason All-American team and finished the year as an All-SEC selection.

Sedrick Van Pran has helped ease the quarterback transition for the Georgia offense. Van Pran has played with Carson Beck for years and helped ensure that Georgia picked up blitzes throughout the season.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck detailed how Van Pran’s veteran presence has helped the Dawgs’ offensive line stay organized against the blitz.

The offensive line picking up the blitz helps me. Big time. Not only that, but the center, Sedrick (Van Pran), — and my study of film and seeing what defenses are going to try and do when they do blitz us, making the right ID as far as mike points and changing protections and all that stuff.

Sedrick Van Pran been an anchor on the Georgia offensive line for the past three seasons. He has suffered just two losses as a starter.

The Senior Bowl is the most well-respected predraft scrimmage. Tons of NFL draft scouts and executives attend the event.

Georgia’s offensive front has been outstanding in 2023. The Dawgs have allowed just 12 sacks all year, which is No. 8 in the country.

