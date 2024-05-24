Watch: Seahawks players fire up the crowd for Seattle Storm

To say the City of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest as a whole have been pining for professional basketball is an understatement. Ever since the Sonics were stol…. er, I mean… relocated, the itch for basketball for one of the nation’s best fanbases has yet to be fully scratched.

Thankfully, there is the Seattle Storm, the region’s WNBA team. Although the Storm have fallen on lean times recently, they have consistently been one of the league’s best, having won four titles since 2004.

On Wednesday night, hype for the Storm – and the WNBA as a whole – was palpable in the Emerald City, all thanks to one woman: Caitlin Clark.

The Iowa phenom made her first trip to Seattle as a member of the Indiana Fever, and she was welcomed by a raucous, record-setting crowd of 18,383 fans. Among them were members of the Seahawks, who were tossing t-shirts into the crowd.

The Storm ultimately prevailed, winning 85-83 behind Jewell Loyd’s 32 points to improve to 2-3 on the young season. Clark played well, leading Indiana with 21 points, but ultimately the Fever fell to 0-5 and remain in last place.

