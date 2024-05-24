Mike Macdonald: Geno Smith is ‘answering the call’ for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have been rolling with Geno Smith as their starting quarterback for the last two years, and it looks like it will go on to a third. Despite trading for former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, the Seahawks were quick to name Smith the starter.

So far in the early days of the summer, Smith seems to be proving to his team they made the right decision. Head coach Mike Macdonald recently spoke with the media, and had nothing but positives to say about his quarterback.

Mike Macdonald talking about Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/YPAZhceHDF — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 22, 2024

With a new regime in place and a first time head coach, developing a relationship is going to be critical for both men. There’s no doubt Smith was close with Pete Carroll, who routinely was in his corner as one of his biggest advocates. So far, it seems he is in a good place with Macdonald. Ultimately, both will need each other if they want to see the Seahawks find success in 2024.

We are still far too early in this part of the season to determine how things will play out. But for now, the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler is making a good impression on his new coaching staff.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire