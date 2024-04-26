WATCH: Saints make the call to draft Taliese Fuaga

It’s always cool to see new NFL players receive a life-changing phone call. These are arguably the best moments of the draft each year. And the New Orleans Saints made sure to share the moment that their new first-round pick received his phone call. Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga will be wearing black and gold.

College scouting director Jeff Ireland made the call before passing the phone to head coach Dennis Allen, who greeted Fuaga warmly.

“Taliese, how are you doing brother?” Allen grinned, seated next to Gayle Benson in the team’s war room. “I can’t wait to get you here. You’re a tough SOB and that’s what I love about you. That’s thee way we’re going to play. We’re excited about getting you here, we can’t wait to have you.”

Fuaga was a dominant blocker in the same wide zone scheme that Klint Kubiak will be running with the Saints, so it’s easy to see why Allen is so excited to add him. He’ll compete for a starting job from his first day in the building. If things go as planned, he’ll be a big part of their success for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire