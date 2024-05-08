Watch as Rutgers football transfer commit Shedrick Rhodes Jr. flattens two players with just his shoulder

Offensive linemen shouldn’t be able to do this at any level. But what Shedrick Rhodes Jr. did during his sophomore season certainly should amp up the excitement about the latest addition for Rutgers football out of the transfer portal.

Rhodes committed to Rutgers on Tuesday night following a visit to campus. He canceled the visit he had scheduled with Louisville.

A multi-year starter in the MAC for Ohio, Rhodes is coming off a season where he played in 13 games with 11 starts. At 6-foot-2 and 320 pounds, he certainly has Big Ten size.

He projects to be a right tackle for Rutgers.

Check out this highlight from the third game of the 2021 season for Ohio. Rhodes, wearing No. 64 for Ohio (in white), is playing at right tackle.

On this play, he uses his left shoulder to essentially take out two Louisiana players.

If Rutgers offensive line coach Pat Flaherty can teach Rhodes to use his right shoulder simultaneously, that’s four players who could be taking out on any given play!

All kidding aside, this is a pretty unique play. With a shrug, Rhodes takes out the Louisiana defensive end and a blitzing safety.

Shedrick Rhodes Jr. (No. 64) clears out two defenders. Love to see the OL play. pic.twitter.com/D8xL5KfR6M — Rhiannon Potkey (@RPotkey) September 17, 2021

It was a tough day for Ohio, as they lost 49-14 at Louisiana. The Bobcats finished that season 3-9 (3-5 MAC).

Rhodes is physically impressive but also moves well for his size. He certainly is an intriguing player for Rutgers to bring in at this stage of the transfer portal process.

With a summer under Flaherty and then training camp, it will be interesting to see if Rhodes can take that next step and be ready for the Big Ten season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire