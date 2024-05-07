Advertisement

Breaking! Rutgers football lands massive transfer portal offensive tackle Shedrick Rhodes Jr.

kristian dyer
Shedrick Rhodes Jr. has committed to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal on Tuesday night. a multi-year starter at Ohio, he projects as a right tackle in the Big Ten.

Rhodes is coming off a 2023 season where he made 13 appearances (11 starts) for Ohio. The commitment from Rhodes came after a mid-week visit to Rutgers.

At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, he adds some serious size to the Rutgers offensive line. An upcoming official visit to Louisville has been canceled a source confirms to Rutgers Wire.

Rhodes was named to Phil Steele’s 2023 Preseason MAC team (fourth team).

He was recently named as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the MAC by College Football Network.

The move was made official by Rutgers on Tuesday night:

Given his resume, Rhodes is likely to compete for a starting job at right tackle.

As a member of the 2020, Rhodes was offered by former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash out of high school.

