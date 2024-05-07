Breaking! Rutgers football lands massive transfer portal offensive tackle Shedrick Rhodes Jr.

Shedrick Rhodes Jr. has committed to Rutgers football out of the transfer portal on Tuesday night. a multi-year starter at Ohio, he projects as a right tackle in the Big Ten.

Rhodes is coming off a 2023 season where he made 13 appearances (11 starts) for Ohio. The commitment from Rhodes came after a mid-week visit to Rutgers.

At 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds, he adds some serious size to the Rutgers offensive line. An upcoming official visit to Louisville has been canceled a source confirms to Rutgers Wire.

Rhodes was named to Phil Steele’s 2023 Preseason MAC team (fourth team).

He was recently named as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the MAC by College Football Network.

The move was made official by Rutgers on Tuesday night:

Given his resume, Rhodes is likely to compete for a starting job at right tackle.

As a member of the 2020, Rhodes was offered by former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash out of high school.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire