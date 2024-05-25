Watch this! Rutgers football commit Isaiah Deloatch, a 3-star athlete, is also a good punter

Isaiah Deloatch is more than just a highly-ranked athlete and a standout sprinter. Turns out that the Rutgers football commit is also a pretty good punter.

So get ready to push aside Adam Korsak in the annals of Rutgers football lore. Deloatch is the next great punter for the Scarlet Knights.

(OK, just having some fun here. Korsak is the greatest of all time around Rutgers, but Deloatch is one impressive athlete…and it is Memorial Day weekend…relax…unclench your bowels…it is OK…this is just fun).

A 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker from Hillside (Durham, North Carolina), Deloatch committed to Rutgers from an offer list that included Coastal Carolina, Duke, Indiana, James Madison, Liberty and Syracuse. He is ranked the No. 15 recruit in North Carolina in the 2025 recruiting class.

His high school spring game was canceled due to inclement weather, but Deloatch still managed to show off his punting during pre-game:

Spring Game canceled due to lightning. Got some punts in before the storm. pic.twitter.com/jPWCvbtR61 — Isaiah “Zay”Deloatch (@DeloatchIsaiah) May 24, 2024

That’s a nice 40-yard punt with great hangtime and some nice placement right inside the five-yard line.

Earlier this month at the Under Armour Next Football Camp in North Carolina, Deloatch received a very strong write-up from 247Sports:

“Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210-pounds, Deloatch has recorded multiple sub-11.00 100 meter dash times as a junior, displaying the type of speed that’s rare to come by at the linebacker position. A straight line mover with the ability to close space quickly, the Rutgers commit also showed off some ability in pass coverage accounting for one of Jaylen McGill’s sole blemishes during 1 v. 1 period. Although it’s only May, Deloatch is a heck of a win out of the Tar Heel State for Greg Schiano’s program.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire