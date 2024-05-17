How to watch Premier League soccer in the U.S. in 2024

The English Premier League is arguably the most exciting soccer league in the world, and we’re here to teach you how to watch it from anywhere in the world. We have (legal) tricks to access free Premier League live streams, as well as analysis on the live TV streaming services you’ll need to subscribe to in order to watch all the matches in the season (one service doesn’t broadcast them all, sadly). So let’s dive in: Here’s how to watch Premier League soccer in the United States, including a trick to stream for free.

Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Champions League, Bundesliga and Serie A.

Watch the Premier League on FuboTV

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

FuboTV is an ideal option for sports fans who like to catch up on live streams. It offers access to at least 145 channels and includes a huge array of sports channels. Besides all you need to watch the Premier League live, there’s also Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network, and a bunch more. If you feel like watching something that isn’t sports related, there are always channels like Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others too. FuboTV costs from $75 per month but you can always sign up for a FuboTV free trial. By doing so, you get seven days of access without paying a thing, so it’s a good option for trying out the service while catching up on the Premier League live stream.

Buy at fuboTV

Watch the Premier League on Sling TV

Digital Trends

Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services around at the moment. If you’re keen to watch the Premier League, you’ll appreciate having both USA Network and NBC as part of the Sling Blue package with the two combined offering the entire English Premier League between them. Sling only costs $20 for the first month before rising to $40 a month, so it’s a very affordable way to keep up with the Premier League live stream and other channels too. With Sling Blue, there’s access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and an extensive selection of news stations too. For when you’re not around to watch the Premier League live, 50 hours of DVR storage will help you catch up too.

Buy at SLING TV

Watch the Premier League on Peacock TV

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Thanks to being owned by NBC, Peacock TV homes around half of the Premier League games. In an ideal world, you’ll want access to the entire Premier League but the service is very cheap if you don’t mind fewer options. The games are available through Peacock Premium which costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month to avoid ads. A smaller streaming service than other big-hitters, the best shows on Peacock are still worth checking out with Poker Face a highlight along with Saturday Night Live.

Buy at Peacock TV

Watch the Premier League on Hulu with Live TV

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Hulu with Live TV is a big name in the live TV streaming world for good reason — it has an extensive amount of choice for cord-cutters. In particular, there’s access to both NBC and USA Network so you can easily watch the Premier League live stream. As well as that, for $70 per month you get access to over 90 channels so there’s something for everyone here. The best shows on Hulu include some big hitters like Letterkenny, Welcome to Chippendales, and How I Met Your Father. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ bundled in with the offer so you get even more great shows and movies, as well as ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

Buy at Hulu

Watch the Premier League on YouTube with Live TV

Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become a pretty impressive streaming TV service over the years. It offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming, including USA Network,. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, which will allow you watch the Premier League for free.

Buy at YouTube TV

Watch the Premier League from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN

If you travel often, you still want to keep up with your favorite Premier League live stream. Your streaming subscriptions don’t always follow you as you head abroad. Some services don’t work at all while others provide a limited service, meaning no way to watch the Premier League. To still be able to see what you’re paying for, you need one of the best VPNs like NordVPN. Using it is a simple matter of clicking on a US-based server within the app so you can ‘trick’ your connection into thinking you’re still back home. From there, you can easily use your favorite streaming service like FuboTV without a hitch. While there’s no dedicated NordVPN free trial, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to give it a try first. Trust us — you won’t be disappointed by how easy it is to use and it offers extra benefits like increased security and privacy.

Buy at NordVPN