How to watch Serie A soccer in the U.S. in 2024

Featuring Inter Milan, AC Milan, Juventus, Roma, Atalanta and a number of other extremely talented clubs, there’s no question that Serie A is one of the best leagues in the world. It may not always get as much international acclaim as the Premier League or La Liga, but it never fails to entertain.

If you’re a Serie A fan in the United States, we’ve got you covered with a rundown of all the ways you can watch every single game in 2024. Fans of international soccer will also want to check out our guides for watching Premier League, Bundesliga and Champions League.

Watch Serie A Soccer on Paramount+

The 2023-24 season marks the end of Paramount and CBS Sports’ US media rights deal with Serie A. That means the future of Serie A’s broadcasting home in the United States is still in question, but for this final season, it’s very clear and very easy: You can watch every single Serie A game live in English or Italian on Paramount+.

All you need is the most basic “Essential” plan, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs either $6 per month or $60 for the year. If you wanted to go with the “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” plan, which includes everything in “Essential” plus no ads on the on-demand content, Showtime content and your live CBS channel, that’ll run you $12 per month or $120 for the year.

Either option represents tremendous value. Not only will you be able to watch every Serie A game, but there’s also Champions League and Europa League action, as well as a massive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Watch Serie A Soccer on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime subscribers (the Prime free trial is 30 days) can get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels.

This is basically the exact same thing as the above option: There’s a free seven-day trial, there are two different plans (priced exactly the same) you can choose from, and you’ll get all of the exact same live and on-demand content, including Serie A games. The only difference? You’ll watch your content on the Amazon Prime Video website or app instead of the Paramount digital platforms.

So, it ultimately comes down to preference on which one you choose, but it’s nice to know there are two different options–with two separate free trials–for watching every Serie A game in 2024.

Other Ways to Watch Serie A Live Stream

Occasionally, Serie A games will be simulcast on CBS Sports Network. You can watch a live stream of these matches via Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel plan and above), which all include CBS Sports Network and all come with a free trial.

Obviously, if you’re a serious Serie A fan who wants to watch as many matches as possible, these options don’t compare to the above two choices. But if there’s a single game that’s on TV, and you want to watch it for free, then these are some nice short-term solutions.

Note that with DirecTV Stream, there is a “Paramount+ with SHOWTIME” add-on. If you have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to sign in to the Paramount+ app or website to watch Serie A matches. But since you’ll need to have one of DirecTV Stream’s channel packages along with it, it’ll be much more expensive than Paramount+ by itself.

How to Watch Serie A from Abroad

If you’re in a country where there’s no way to watch Serie A, you can always combine Paramount+ with a virtual private network (VPN). Serie A games on Paramount+ are only accessible in the US, but a VPN hides your location and connects you to a digital server in the United States, allowing to circumvent those location restrictions.

NordVPN would be our recommendation, as it’s fast, cheap and compatible with Paramount+. However, we’ve also put together a list of the 18 best VPN services, which you can check out if you’re looking for some alternatives.

