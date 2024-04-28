Watch: PGA Tour pro drives green on a 391-yard par 4 at 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Golf course architect Pete Dye probably didn’t envision anyone driving the par-4 13th hole when he designed TPC Louisiana with a back tee at nearly 400 yards long.

But no one told Ryan Brehm, who flirted with the second ace in PGA Tour history on a par 4. (Andrew Magee at the 17th at TPC Scottsdale is the only one to do so.) Brehm, whose lone win is at the 2022 Puerto Rico Open, took dead aim and launched a sweeping draw (191 ball speed and an apex of 123 feet). CBS’s Frank Nobilo wondered if it would clear the final bunker.

“Oh, it carried,” Colt Knost, who was walking with the group, confirmed.

Smoked it 😮‍💨 Ryan Brehm drives the green on the 391-yard 13th @Zurich_Classic. pic.twitter.com/lyyRZqvL1h — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 28, 2024

And it ran on to the green and skirted by the cup at the 391-yard hole. Unfortunately, his partner, Mark Hubbard, couldn’t convert the eagle putt but Brehm cleaned up for the birdie to move a stroke closer to the lead.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek