Watch Patriots CB D’Angelo Ross’ timely interception vs. the Giants

Defense ruled the day in the first half of the ring the Patriots preseason finale against the New York Giants. With the New York Giants on the doorstep of the end zone, D’Angelo Ross came up with an interception to halt the New York scoring drive.

The interception itself helped New England maintain a 6-0 lead. For Ross, that was his first interception of the preseason. New York elected to roll out of the pocket from the one-yard line. Ross was able to read the play and came down with the interception, halting the drive and maintaining the defensive shutout.

As New England wraps up their preseason following Sunday’s contest, this is a crucial game for players still on the roster bubble.

