WATCH Nick Samac’s emotional draft call with the Baltimore Ravens

Michigan State’s lone selection in the 2024 NFL Draft was offensive lineman Nick Samac, who was selected in the seventh round of the draft on Saturday by the Baltimore Ravens.

Thanks to the Ravens Twitter account, we get an inside look at the call that took place between Samac and Ravens’ personnel, GM Eric DeCosta and HC John Harbaugh.

"You okay playing for a Harbaugh??" Inside @nickysamac’s emotional draft call 🥺 pic.twitter.com/am7b9iAKFm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 28, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire